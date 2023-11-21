Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Pathanamthitta; 7 injured

    A minibus carrying Sabarimala Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh overturned on Tuesday near Laha in Pathanamthitta district. As many as seven people sustained minor injuries. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A minibus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned at Laha on Tuesday (Nov 21) at 5.30 am. Seven people including a child sustained minor injuries in the accident. The bus was carrying Andhra Pradesh natives when the vehicle rolled over on the road between Laha and Puthukada.

    They were returning from Sabarimala after the darshans. The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Perunad. There were 34 people on the bus. 

    The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has started special services to facilitate the travel of pilgrims on the occasion of Sabarimala Mandala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam. 12 KSRTC buses have been arranged at Kumily, in Idukki district which is the main stop for pilgrims. Special services will operate without affecting existing services. 

    The ticket price is Rs 232. The Pampa bus will be available daily from Kumily Depot throughout Mandala Masam. The bus will leave when there are 40 passengers. A 24-hour control room has also been started at the panchayat bus stand in Kumily town.

    The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple was opened on November 16 for the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.  The Devaswom Board has implemented modern systems to efficiently handle crowd management, starting from parking areas to Sannidhanam. The pilgrims will be provided darshan only through online bookings.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
