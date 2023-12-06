Kerala: Man dies allegedly after nasal polyps surgery; body exhumed after 4 days for postmortem

The body of a young man who died during nasal polyps surgery treatment at Kalpetta Fathima Hospital was exhumed after four days and sent for post-mortem.

Kalpetta: The body of a young man who died during treatment at Kalpetta Fathima Hospital in Wayanad was exhumed after four days and sent for a post-mortem. Stebin, a resident of Pulpally died four days ago. He came to the hospital for surgery to remove nasal polyps. However, he died after the surgery.

The incident happened on December 1. He came to Kalpetta Fathima Hospital by himself to surgically remove his nose pulpys. However, he returned with a lifeless body. The family alleged that his death was caused by an error in the level of anesthesia. However, the hospital explained that it was due to a heart attack. The family was not ready to conduct a post-mortem or file a complaint on the day of his death.

Later, the family complained to the Kalpetta police, alleging medical negligence. Following the incident, the cremation was taken out of the Sisumala Infant Jesus Church cemetery. The proceedings were under the supervision of Vaithiru Tehsildar R. S. Saji. Saji. After the inquest, the body was taken to Kozhikode Medical College for a post-mortem.