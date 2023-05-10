Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Police arrest driver of 'Atlantic' boat; Owner remanded in judicial custody

    When the boat capsized in Thooval Theeram, the driver of the boat escaped the site of the accident and was absconding.
     

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Police arrest driver of 'Atlantic' boat; Owner remanded in judicial custody anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 10, 2023, 11:04 AM IST

    Malappuram: Kerala police on Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with the tragic boat accident. The driver of the 'Atlantic' boat Dinesan who went into hiding after the incident was also nabbed by the police.

    Earlier, the police had arrested the boat owner Nasser from Kozhikode and named him as the key accused in the case. Nasser's brother, Tanur native Salam, relative Vahid and friend Muhammad Shafi were arrested.

    Also read: Kerala Boat Mishap: Who is responsible for 22 deaths?

    When the boat capsized in Thooval Theeram, the driver of the boat escaped the site of the accident and was absconding.

    The boat owner Nasser was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by the Parappanangadi judicial first-class magistrate. Later, police shifted him to the Tirur sub-jail.

    As per the remand report,  there were 37 people in the boat which had the capacity to accommodate only 22 people. The driver also did not have a valid license.

    Meanwhile, a judicial commission to investigate the boat accident may also be taken into consideration during the cabinet meeting today.

    A decision will be taken today to set up an enforcement agency to inspect boats and ensure safety. The agency will be joined by the Maritime Board, Police, Fire Force and Revenue Departments.

    The tragic accident claimed the lives of 22 people on Sunday evening. The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area.

    The Kerala High Court on Tuesday took suo moto cognizance in the Tanur boat tragedy case. The court directed the port officer to submit a detailed report on the incident. The court remarked the mishap was 'a shocking incident' and directed officials to find out how the accident happened. The court also directed District Collector to submit the preliminary report by the 12 of this month. 

    Also read: Kerala boat tragedy: State police constitutes special team; murder charge against vessel owner

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
