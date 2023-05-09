Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Boat Mishap: Who is responsible for 22 deaths?

    The Tanur boat tragedy reveals grave negligence on the part of different government departments.

    Kerala Boat Mishap: Who is responsible for 22 deaths? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    Malappuram: The Tanur boat tragedy reveals grave negligence on the part of different government departments. This apathy made it possible for Nasser to avoid paying a penalty while breaking the rules to convert the fish boat to a tourist boat. Ahammad Devarkovil, the minister of ports, called a high-level meeting after the incident.

    Also read: Kerala boat tragedy: State police constitutes special team; murder charge against vessel owner

    The Inland Vessels Act 2021 promotes economical and safe transportation and trade through inland waters, to bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country, to provide for the safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevention of pollution that may be caused by the use or navigation of inland vessels, to ensure transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, to strengthen procedures governing the inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning and navigation. 

    What is puzzling is how Nasser, a Tanur local, managed to dock a vessel called Atlantic for service on the Thooval coast despite breaking every law and regulation. Despite the complaints about the risky operation of the boat service by transporting more people than allowed, it shows that the police and the tourism administration share responsibility for the disaster.

    Nasser was able to acquire a stability certificate from the CUSAT Ship Technology Division and later a fitness certificate from the Port Department despite turning a fishing boat into a tourism boat without the Port Department's previous consent. The accident happened while waiting and applying for a registration certificate. The current course of events further demonstrates that, in the absence of the disaster, the port department would have promptly granted the boat's registration certificate. Although it was suggested that the boats should be built from approved yards with the prior permission of the Port Department, Nassar applied for regularization of the construction after the boat was built. The port department then resolved the situation by imposing a fine of Rs 10000.

    Additionally, it has been alleged that Nasser obtained political assistance to expedite the procedure.  According to reports, Nasser was able to carry out the service even when it wasn't scheduled by crowding the boat with more passengers than was permitted and using unlicensed drivers as a result of this influence.

    After the recently opened floating bridge in Tanur by the tourism department, Nasser and others made the decision to launch a boat service on the Thooval shore. However, neither the DTPC nor the tourism department has been able to guarantee the safety of tourists at such facilities.

    Also read: Malayalam disaster flick '2018' mints Rs 13 crore in 4 days; fans call it real 'Kerala Story'
     

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC's refusal to stay screening of film on May 15 anr

    'The Kerala Story': SC agrees to hear plea against Kerala HC's refusal to stay screening of film on May 15

    Kerala boat tragedy: State police constitutes special team; murder charge against vessel owner AJR

    Kerala boat tragedy: State police constitutes special team; murder charge against vessel owner

    Simple explainer on Sonam Wangchuk's breakthrough tech for high-speed Internet

    Explained: Sonam Wangchuk's 'out of the box' idea for high-speed Internet on hills

    Minutes after tying the knot, bride calls off wedding in Kerala; Here's why anr

    Minutes after tying the knot, bride calls off wedding in Kerala; Here's why

    Karnataka Election 2023: Lost your Voter ID card? Use these documents to cast your vote AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Lost your Voter ID card? Use these documents to cast your vote

    Recent Stories

    6 pocket-friendly international vacation spots MSW

    6 pocket-friendly international vacation spots

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it ADC

    Avocado oil for hair: Here are 6 benefits and know how to use it

    IPL 2023, CSK vs DC preview: Chennai Super Kings versus Delhi Capitals, loaction, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings faces resurgent Delhi Capitals in push for playoffs berth

    7 foods that can help you to burn fat this summers vma

    7 foods that can help you to burn fat this summers

    Google I O 2023 mega event Heres what to expect gcw

    Google I/O 2023 mega event: Here's what to expect

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon