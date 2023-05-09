Kerala Boat Mishap: Who is responsible for 22 deaths?

Malappuram: The Tanur boat tragedy reveals grave negligence on the part of different government departments. This apathy made it possible for Nasser to avoid paying a penalty while breaking the rules to convert the fish boat to a tourist boat. Ahammad Devarkovil, the minister of ports, called a high-level meeting after the incident.

Also read: Kerala boat tragedy: State police constitutes special team; murder charge against vessel owner

The Inland Vessels Act 2021 promotes economical and safe transportation and trade through inland waters, to bring uniformity in the application of the law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country, to provide for the safety of navigation, protection of life and cargo, and prevention of pollution that may be caused by the use or navigation of inland vessels, to ensure transparency and accountability of administration of inland water transportation, to strengthen procedures governing the inland vessels, their construction, survey, registration, manning and navigation.

What is puzzling is how Nasser, a Tanur local, managed to dock a vessel called Atlantic for service on the Thooval coast despite breaking every law and regulation. Despite the complaints about the risky operation of the boat service by transporting more people than allowed, it shows that the police and the tourism administration share responsibility for the disaster.

Nasser was able to acquire a stability certificate from the CUSAT Ship Technology Division and later a fitness certificate from the Port Department despite turning a fishing boat into a tourism boat without the Port Department's previous consent. The accident happened while waiting and applying for a registration certificate. The current course of events further demonstrates that, in the absence of the disaster, the port department would have promptly granted the boat's registration certificate. Although it was suggested that the boats should be built from approved yards with the prior permission of the Port Department, Nassar applied for regularization of the construction after the boat was built. The port department then resolved the situation by imposing a fine of Rs 10000.

Additionally, it has been alleged that Nasser obtained political assistance to expedite the procedure. According to reports, Nasser was able to carry out the service even when it wasn't scheduled by crowding the boat with more passengers than was permitted and using unlicensed drivers as a result of this influence.

After the recently opened floating bridge in Tanur by the tourism department, Nasser and others made the decision to launch a boat service on the Thooval shore. However, neither the DTPC nor the tourism department has been able to guarantee the safety of tourists at such facilities.

Also read: Malayalam disaster flick '2018' mints Rs 13 crore in 4 days; fans call it real 'Kerala Story'

