    Kerala: 7-year-old boy's leg paralyses after allegedly receiving injection for headache

    A 7-year-old boy's leg was reportedly paralysed after receiving an injection for a headache at the Chavakkad Taluk Hospital. The family has raised serious concerns, alleging that the child who walked to the hospital was unable to walk when he returned.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Guruvayur: A 7-year-old boy's leg was reportedly paralysed after receiving an injection for a headache at the Chavakkad Taluk Hospital. The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) KG Suresh in Guruvayur has initiated an investigation. 

    The child, who had initially sought treatment for a headache at the hospital, later claimed that his left leg became paralyzed after receiving the injection. The investigation team, led by ACP KG Suresh, has visited the Taluk Hospital to gather information in connection with the incident. As part of the inquiry, the police have obtained CCTV footage from the time the child and his mother visited the hospital for treatment.

    The incident took place on December 1. Muhammad Ghazali (seven), the son of Karakkad Shafil, experienced weakness in his left leg after receiving injections at the Chavakkad taluk hospital, actions have been taken. The family has raised serious concerns, alleging that the child who walked to the hospital was unable to walk when he returned.

    Deputy District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. Sheeja visited the hospital and reportedly removed the doctor involved from their position. Earlier, the male nurse who administered the injection had already been suspended. The child was instructed to take two injections, and after the injections, he experienced severe pain and numbness in his left leg. The complaint indicates that during the medical procedure, when the child complained of pain in his leg, the male nurse administering the injection temporarily left the syringe and departed. The nurse returned when the mother continuously requested him. Subsequently, an injection was administered to the left side of the groin. The complaint further stated that, as a result of this, the child experienced severe pain and numbness in his left leg.

    When the child tried to stand up and walk, he fell and his left leg became weak. With this, the child's mother informed the doctor about the incident. The doctor gave him an ointment to apply and told them to return home. However, after reaching home, the pain continued to be the same, so the parents took the child to a hospital in Kottakkal.  The complainants say that the doctor there suggested that the weakness in the leg may be due to a change in the medicine or an intravenous injection. After this, the parents filed a complaint to the Chavakkad police, hospital superintendent, district medical officer, MLA, health minister, and child rights commission against the doctor.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
