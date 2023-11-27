Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 6-year-old girl kidnapped by a gang while going to tuition in Kollam

    A six-year-old girl was kidnapped by a group of people while going to tuition in Kollam. The Pooyapally police have started an investigation.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 7:34 PM IST

    Kollam: A six-year-old girl was kidnapped by a group of people while going to tuition in Kollam. Abigail Sara Reji, daughter of Reji, a native of Ayoor is missing. As per complaints, a group of people who arrived in a white Honda Amaze car were abducted. The incident happened when she was going to tuition with her elder brother, Jonathan. The Pooyapally police have started an investigation.

    The incident took place this evening. The girl's brother said that there were four people in the car, including three men and one woman. The brother said that the people in the car asked him to give a paper to his mother and tried to abduct him into the car.  The girl was dragged into the car. When the boy tried to stop the car, the car started moving and he fell down. The police found CCTV footage of the car; however, the number of the car is not clear in the footage. Meanwhile, it is clear that the car is registered in Thiruvananthapuram. At the same time, it is also possible that the number of the car is fake. 

    The kidnapper called the child's mother and asked for Rs 5 lakh to release the girl. It is reported that the call was made by a woman. The woman said that everything would be decided by the boss. The police informed that they would verify the authenticity of the phone call. The inspections are underway in both Kollam city and its rural areas. The City Police Commissioner and the Rural Superintendent of Police are investigating the matter. The Aryankavu Checkpost has also come under scrutiny as part of these measures.

    A gram panchayat member has issued a plea urging residents to promptly share any information they may have about a missing child. The message emphasizes the importance of quickly passing on the information to relatives and contacting specified phone numbers as well as the nearest police station. 

    Numbers: 9946923282, 9495578999

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 9:36 PM IST
