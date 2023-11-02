Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Youth gets 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl

    A youth from Palakkad was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The Perumbavoor Fast Track Court convicted the accused.

    Kerala: Youth gets 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girl rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    Palakkad: A youth was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Mannarkkad, Palakkad. The Perumbavoor Fast Track Court convicted the accused, Afsal, a native of Mannarkkad.

    Afsal was sentenced in a case of torturing a minor girl by pretending to be in love. The accused met the girl through Facebook. The accused molested the girl when he reached home. The harassment took place from July to September 2020. Kalady police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the child's father.

    Meanwhile, a 65-year-old man was also sentenced by the court. Jose, a native of Allapra, Ernakulam, was sentenced to 5 years in prison in a case of molesting a 9-year-old girl. Jose molested a minor girl who came to buy things at the shop. The incident took place on October 30, 2022. He was released on bail. And later, he was accused in another rape case.

    School employee sentenced to 42 years imprisonment for molesting minor girl

    A school employee was sentenced to 42 years of rigorous imprisonment and charged a fine of Rs 2,85,000 in the case of molesting a 15-year-old differently-abled boy. The Chavakkad fast-track special POCSO court convicted Kunnamkulam native Unni Krishnan.

    The incident took place in June 2022. The boy, who was studying at school, went to the washroom to wash his hands after eating, and after closing the door of the washroom, he was tortured. 
     

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Forest dept under scrutiny over dual stance on tiger pendant, leopard shooting vkp

    Bengaluru: Forest dept under scrutiny over dual stance on tiger pendant, leopard shooting

    Kerala news live 02 November 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Student beaten up in Malappuram: Teacher booked under non-bailable offences

    Delhi govt responds to 'very poor' air quality; bans entry of diesel buses, restricts construction work AJR

    Delhi govt responds to 'very poor' air quality; bans entry of diesel buses, restricts construction work

    Review petition filed against Supreme Court's landmark decision on same-sex marriage AJR

    Review petition filed against Supreme Court's landmark decision on same-sex marriage; check details

    It was thrown at me Punjabi Singer Shubh addresses controversial hoodie incident; check details AJR

    'It was thrown at me': Punjabi Singer Shubh addresses controversial hoodie incident; check details

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan thanks fans with sincere twitter post; greets them outside Mannat ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan thanks fans with sincere twitter post; greets them outside Mannat

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Farha Khan wishes King Khan; shares glimpse of madness outside Mannat ATG

    Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Farha Khan wishes King Khan; shares glimpse of madness outside Mannat

    Bengaluru: Forest dept under scrutiny over dual stance on tiger pendant, leopard shooting vkp

    Bengaluru: Forest dept under scrutiny over dual stance on tiger pendant, leopard shooting

    Kerala news live 02 November 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Student beaten up in Malappuram: Teacher booked under non-bailable offences

    Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: Suhana Khan wishes father with heartfelt post [PICTURES] ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: Suhana Khan wishes father with heartfelt post [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon