Big relief for ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa in POCSO case as Karnataka High Court stays summons

In a major relief to former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court has stayed the cognisance and summons orders issued against him in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court's order exempts him and three others from personal appearance until the next hearing, providing temporary reprieve in the high-profile legal battle.

Legal battle and interim relief

The Fast-Track Court had previously directed Yediyurappa and the co-accused to appear on March 15. However, he moved the High Court to challenge the summons and seek a quashing of the proceedings. On Friday, Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur’s bench heard the plea, with senior advocate CV Nagesh representing Yediyurappa, while Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty opposed the relief plea.

The legal troubles for the veteran BJP leader stem from a complaint filed by a minor's mother, who alleged that Yediyurappa molested her daughter during a meeting at his Bengaluru residence on February 2, 2024. The woman and her daughter had reportedly approached the former Chief Minister seeking justice in an earlier sexual assault case and other grievances. Subsequently, the mother passed away due to health complications, raising further questions about the case. The Karnataka State Women’s Commission had also called for a police probe into her death and burial circumstances.

Background of the POCSO case

On February 28, a special court had taken fresh cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the Karnataka CID against Yediyurappa. This development marked a crucial step in the case, leading to the issuance of summons. However, Yediyurappa’s legal team swiftly moved the High Court, arguing that the proceedings were unwarranted and seeking their dismissal.

Earlier, on February 7, the Karnataka High Court refused to quash the POCSO case against him but granted anticipatory bail. The court ruled that while the cognisance order was set aside, the investigation and final report remained valid, keeping the case alive.

Next steps in legal proceedings

With the High Court’s latest stay order, Yediyurappa has secured temporary relief from appearing in court. However, the case remains open, and legal proceedings will continue as the judiciary examines the allegations and evidence further. The next hearing date will be crucial in determining whether the case moves forward or if Yediyurappa’s plea for quashing the proceedings gains traction.

Political and legal implications

As a senior BJP leader and former Karnataka CM, Yediyurappa’s legal battle carries significant political weight. His supporters see the case as a politically motivated attack, while opponents demand thorough judicial scrutiny. With the legal proceedings ongoing, the case remains a major talking point in Karnataka’s political landscape.

