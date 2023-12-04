Kerala: 10-year-old girl dies allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis in Chalakkudy

A 5th-class student died allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis at Thrissur Medical College. The family said that an error in diagnosis led to the death.

Chalakkudy: A 5th-class student died allegedly after seeking treatment for appendicitis at Thrissur Medical College. The deceased has been identified as Anat. The family alleged that the death was due to medical negligence. The family said that an error in diagnosis led to the death. The child's family is planning to lodge a complaint demanding action.

Anat was taken to a private hospital near home due to abdominal pain on November 20. Later, she was shifted to Chalakkudy Taluk Hospital and given medicines. She then returned to the hospital after two days due to continuous stomach pain. After conducting a test it was found that she had appendicitis.

The parents took the child to Thrissur Medical College. The relatives said that after conducting scanning and tests, the hospital authorities said that there was no other problem with the child. However, the condition of the child deteriorated on November 26 as she started vomiting and fell weak. The child was then taken to a private hospital; however, her life could not be saved.

It is alleged that the error in diagnosis led to the child's death. The post-mortem report of the child has not been received from Thrissur Medical College. The family said that they would file a complaint to the Chief Minister and Health Minister seeking an investigation.

