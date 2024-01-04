Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 1.5-year-old baby boy thrown into well in Thiruvananthapuram; woman held

    A woman with mental issues allegedly threw a one-and-a-half-year-old boy into a well in Kattakada, Thiruvananthapuram. The boy was her sister's child. The accused Manju was taken into custody.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was killed by throwing him into a well in Kattakkada's Konniyur at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Jan 4) morning. The child's mother's sister threw him into the well. The Vilappinsala police took the accused Manju into custody. Police said that Manju is undergoing treatment for mental illness. 

    When the Kattakkada fire rescue squad arrived, they removed the infant from the well. The one-and-a-half-year-old son of Sreekanthan was killed. Manju was Sreekanthan's first wife, according to the police. With her second child, Manju experienced mental health issues. Subsequently, Sreekanthan wed Manju's unmarried sister. According to the authorities, Manju threw the baby into the well.

    Meanwhile, a young man, accused in several criminal cases including an attempt to murder, was booked and sent to jail on the instructions of the Kozhikode District Collector. Thamarassery native Roshan (36) was remanded again for six months. Roshan, who was convicted in a criminal case and is currently in Kannur Sub Jail, was arrested by the Thamarassery Police under the direction of Police Inspector A Sayuj Kumar as per the instructions of the district administration.

    In February 2022, Roshan was arrested with MDMA worth Rs 20 lakh and 25 stamps, which he had brought for sale at a Valentine's Day party. Ferok Excise Range Inspector and his team caught the accused that day. An attempt was made to sell the intoxicants brought from Bengaluru in Thamarassery, Kundamangalam, Ferok and Ramanattukara.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
