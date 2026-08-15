A simple act of kindness in Kashmir has struck an emotional chord online after an elderly Kashmiri woman approached a CRPF jawan on duty and offered him fresh plums.

A simple act of kindness in Kashmir has struck an emotional chord online after an elderly Kashmiri woman approached a CRPF jawan on duty and offered him fresh plums. The heartwarming moment, captured on video shows the woman dressed in a traditional Kashmiri head wrap as she walks towards the jawan carrying the fruit in her hands. She offers the plums to him in a gesture of warmth and respect.

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The CRPF jawan accepts the offering with a broad smile, visibly moved by the woman’s generosity. Holding up the fruit, he turns towards the camera and says, “Hum Kashmir mein khade hain aur mataji kya leke aayi hain dekh lo. Kitna achha hai. Thank you. Shukriya. Itna samman ke liye bahut dhanyavad (We are standing in Kashmir and look at what this mother has brought. It is so lovely. Thank you. Thank you. Many thanks for showing me so much respect).”

There was no lengthy exchange or dramatic moment between the two. Yet, the few seconds captured on camera conveyed a powerful message of warmth, respect and human connection.