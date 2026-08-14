The Indian Army and Wildlife Department rescued a Great Himalayan Bear in Gurez after a tin container remained stuck over its mouth for four days.

An Indian Army rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez Valley ended a four-day ordeal for a Great Himalayan Bear after a discarded tin container became lodged over its mouth, leaving the animal struggling to eat and drink. The bear was spotted in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipora, triggering an urgent search by Army personnel in coordination with the Wildlife Department. Given the rugged and challenging terrain, soldiers spent hours scouring the area before finally locating the distressed animal.

After finding the bear, the rescue team carefully approached it and worked to remove the container without causing further injury. Their efforts eventually paid off, freeing the animal from the metal obstruction and bringing its prolonged ordeal to an end.

Following the rescue, the bear was handed over to the Wildlife Department and transported to a nearby wildlife veterinary centre. Veterinarians examined the animal and placed it under observation to monitor its health.

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Officials said the bear would remain under veterinary care until it makes a full recovery. Once declared fit by experts, it will be released back into its natural habitat.

The incident also underscored the growing threat posed by human waste to wildlife in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Discarded objects can become deadly traps for animals, particularly in remote regions where intervention is difficult.