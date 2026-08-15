Thousands of student protesters held a Tiranga march in Ranchi on Independence Day, demanding action against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. Several protesters are on a prolonged hunger strike to press their demands.

Voices from the Protest

Saturday, the day India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, witnessed thousands of student protesters peacefully marching with the Tricolour on the streets of Jharkhand's Ranchi. The Tiranga march began from the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where thousands of people are demonstrating against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Rupesh, a protester who marked his 13th day of hunger strike, joined the rally in a wheelchair and said that he feels energetic amid a wave of love from people. "We have raised our voice against the system, and we have complete faith that the government will fulfil our demands on the occasion of August 15. We are on a hunger strike for 13 days. However, the love that we are getting makes us feel energetic," he told ANI.

Another protester, who is on a hunger strike, said that the government was not ready to fulfil their demand even as the entire country is celebrating Tiranga Diwas. "The entire country is celebrating Tiranga Diwas, while we are still sitting in protest for 12 days and the government is not ready to fulfil our demands," she told ANI.

Leader Blocked from Attending Rally

Earlier, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto was allegedly stopped by police from participating in a Tiranga Yatra at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. Mahto has entered his 14th day of indefinite hunger strike. He has been on a hunger strike since August 2. He was admitted to Sadar Hospital after the Ranchi Vidhan Sabha Gherao march, which turned chaotic after police unleashed lathicharges and used tear gas along with water cannons against the protesting students.

Two other protesters, Umme Habiba and Rahul Kranti, were also admitted to hospital after their health deteriorated. "The entire country will celebrate Independence Day. I don't want to remain. I also wish to participate in the Tiranga Yatra. The administration can try and stop me. But I will go. This is my love for the country," Habiba told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Mahto informed that a heavy police deployment could be witnessed outside his hospital room after he expressed a desire to join the flag hoisting march today. "After expressing my desire to participate in the flag hoisting and Tricolour March organised at the protest site, Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a heavy police force has been deployed outside my room in the Sadar Hospital. What kind of freedom is this, after all? Are we not even free to hoist the Tricolour and participate in the Tricolour March in our own country? Despite the difficult circumstances, I want to join this program in a peaceful manner," Mahto posted on X.

Meanwhile, Student leader Ravinder Paswan, earlier in the day, said that on the occassion of the 80th Independence Day, the students protesting in Jharkhand will only talk about the country's freedom and will refrain from putting forth their demands before the government. (ANI)