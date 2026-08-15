On Independence Day eve, India Post made history with its first-ever drone delivery of the national flag in Himachal Pradesh. The drone transported the Tricolour from Mandi to Rehardhar, overcoming difficult terrain.

India Post created history on the eve of Independence Day by delivering the Tricolour via drone for the first time, combining patriotism with technological innovation in Himachal Pradesh. The National Flag was flown from the Mandi Head Post Office to the Rehardhar Branch Post Office before being formally handed over to an Army veteran.

The landmark initiative was carried out on August 14 and was virtually inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia. He witnessed the drone's live take-off from Mandi and interacted with postal officials and the drone operator during the operation.

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Carrying a parcel containing the Tiranga, the drone travelled through Himachal Pradesh's challenging terrain and landed at the Rehardhar Branch Post Office. Postal officials received the consignment and completed the final delivery to the former Army personnel, adding special significance to the Independence Day initiative.

Describing the symbolic journey, Scindia said the Tiranga's flight through the skies of Himachal Pradesh reflected the spirit of a new India determined to overcome geographical barriers and reach every citizen. He also said the National Flag should not only be present in every home but also in the hearts of every Indian.

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The initiative was linked to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, under which India Post is making the National Flag available for delivery to citizens across the country. The campaign aims to encourage wider participation in Independence Day celebrations and strengthen the sense of national pride.

Beyond the symbolism, the drone flight demonstrated how emerging technology could support India's vast postal network. In mountainous and difficult-to-reach regions, conventional transport can make last-mile delivery challenging. Drone-based services could potentially help improve connectivity and speed up the movement of mail and essential consignments to remote locations.

The Department of Posts has also outlined plans to expand drone-based mail transmission across 150 identified routes in Himachal Pradesh and Assam. The proposed expansion is aimed at improving access to difficult terrain and making postal services more efficient.

A post shared on social media also highlighted the historic moment, noting that India Post had delivered the Tricolour by drone for the first time on the eve of Independence Day, from Mandi to Rehardhar.

The Mandi-Rehardhar delivery was therefore more than a ceremonial Independence Day gesture. It showcased how India Post could combine its traditional public-service network with modern technology to strengthen last-mile connectivity while reaching citizens in some of the country's most challenging regions.

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