Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary hoisted the flag on Independence Day, pledging to realise the development dreams of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. PM Modi, in his Red Fort address, expressed confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047.

Bihar CM Celebrates Independence Day in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary hoisted the National Flag at Patna's Mahadalit Tola on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day on Saturday. "Today we are celebrating the 80th Independence Day. This in itself is a glorious history that freedom fighters sacrificed for us. Many people attained martyrdom to free India. Today I pay homage to all those martyr families... Today I want to tell you that the country's Prime Minister wants to make the country developed; former Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar wants to make Bihar prosperous; realising the dreams of both is our duty and responsibility."

PM Modi's Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Earlier today, addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed strong confidence that India will become a developed nation by 2047, asking the citizens to work towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat. "The whole country is moving forward with a new resolve. India has also dreamt big--and that is the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Viksit Bharat will be realised in 2047. When we (the country) pledge to become Viksit, the world also watches us. When the world's most populous country takes the resolution to become a developed nation, it becomes an introduction of our courage, and the world is compelled to look at us with a different perspective," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to dream big and work towards making those dreams a reality. "A nation becomes great and achieves its goals when it moves forward driven by its dreams, its resolve, and its inherent strength. Small dreams will no longer suffice. We must dream big, for big dreams expand our thinking and broaden the horizons of our vision. Our resolve must be steadfast; when our resolve is firm, the capacity to carve a path forward--even amidst difficulties and disasters--naturally emerges," he added. (ANI)