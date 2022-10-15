Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter that terrorists fired upon Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to the orchard in Chowdari Gund in the Shopian district.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 1:39 PM IST

    A Kashmiri Pandit succumbed to injuries after terrorists shot him in Kashmir's Shopian district. The victim, identified as Puran Krishan, was shot near his residence in the south Kashmir district's Chowdhary Gund area.

    Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter that terrorists fired upon Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on his way to the orchard in Chowdari Gund in the Shopian district. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.
        
    Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the killing.

    Terming the killing of Puran in Shopian as a dastardly act of cowardice, Sinha extended his condolences to the bereaved family and assured the people that the perpetrators and those abetting terrorists would be punished severely.

    Political parties also condemned the attack. The National Conference unequivocally condemned the brazen, cowardly attack. At the same time, Communist Party of India-Marxist leader MY Tarigami said the government should ensure fool-proof security for minorities in Kashmir Valley. Tarigami said he was pained beyond words by the despicable attack that snuffed out Puran Krishan Bhat's life. 

    BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul also condemned the killing. In a statement, Koul termed the killings as barbaric and cowardly and said that anti-national elements would never be successful in their wrongdoings.

    These attacks are aimed at disturbing the peace in the region, Koul said, adding that such things will not be tolerated anymore.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
