American double-speak exposed: Joe Biden now calls Pakistan most dangerous nation

US President Joe Biden's remarks come barely weeks after his administration sanctioned a $450 million sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet and defended it to the hilt citing Washington's obligation and responsibility.

The American double-speak over Pakistan came to the fore once again after United States President Joe Biden termed his country's ally in the war on terror as one of the most dangerous nations in the world. This is barely weeks after the Biden administration sanctioned a $450 million sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet.

In his remarks during the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception in Los Angeles, California, President Biden said: 'Did anybody think we would be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia, relative to India and relative to Pakistan? I have spent more time with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping than any person in -- any head of state -- in the world. This is a guy who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what's going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.'

Biden's words come across completely opposite to its staunch defence of the sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. While ignoring New Delhi's protests and concerns, the Biden administration had said that the package for Islamabad was not aimed as a message to India but linked to America's defence partnership which is primarily focused on nuclear security and counterterrorism.

In recent days, Washington's foreign policy vis-a-vis Pakistan and India has raised serious eyebrows.

Recently, the Narendra Modi government conveyed its displeasure to the US over its Pakistan envoy visiting Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and calling it Azad Kashmir. In tweets, the Embassy of the United States in Pakistan echoed Islamabad's narrative, terming the occupied territory as 'AJK'.

India, meanwhile, has been openly questioning the nature of US-Pakistan relations. To recall, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently said that the US-Pakistan relationship has neither ended up serving America well nor serving Pakistani interests. He further said that it was up to Washington to reflect on the merits of their relationship with Islamabad and what they get by it.

The remarks came on the sidelines of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that it was Washington's obligation and responsibility to provide military supplies 'to whoever' required them for military sustenance.

Blinked said that Pakistan's programme bolsters America's capability to fight terror and terrorist threats from the country and the region. President Joe Biden's remarks on Friday, however, narrated a different story.

