Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC suspends Bombay HC decision acquitting Saibaba; ex-DU professor to remain in jail

    The bench of Justices MR Shah and Bela M Trivedi denied GN Saibaba's request for house arrest due to his physical disability and health conditions. The Maharashtra government approached the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba and ordered his immediate release from prison.

    SC suspends Bombay HC decision acquitting Saibaba; ex-DU professor to remain in jail - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    The Supreme Court suspended the Bombay High Court's order acquitting former Delhi University (DU) professor G N Saibaba and others in a Maoist-related case on Saturday.

    On Friday, the high court acquitted Saibaba and others in the case. An apex court bench of justices M R Shah and Bela M Trivedi, which heard the case on a non-working day, also denied Saibaba's request for house arrest due to his physical disability and health conditions.

    It stayed the release from jail of all the accused in the case, including Saibaba, as ordered by the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench.

    It sought responses from Saibaba and the other accused in response to the Maharashtra government's petition challenging the high court order.

    The Bombay High Court cleared Saibaba on Friday, more than eight years after his arrest, and ordered his release from custody, stating that the sanction order issued to prosecute the accused in the case under the strict provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was "bad in law and invalid."

    The high court's Nagpur bench granted Saibaba's appeal, which challenged a trial court order from 2017 that convicted him in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

    Apart from Saibaba, the court acquitted Mahesh Kariman Tirki, Pandu Pora Narote (both farmers), Hem Keshavdatta Mishra (student), and Prashant Sanglikar (journalist), who had been sentenced to life in prison, and Vijay Tirki (labourer), who had been sentenced to ten years. While the appeal was pending, Narote passed away.

    Saibaba (52) is presently lodged in Nagpur Central Prison due to a physical disability. He was arrested in February of this year.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Maharashtra government moves Supreme Court against acquittal of Professor BN Saibaba

    Also Read: Former DU professor Saibaba’s parole plea to attend mother's post-funeral rites rejected

    Also Read: Supreme Court reprimands Ekta Kapoor for ‘objectionable content’ over web series ‘XXX’

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

    Maha Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested - adt

    Maha: Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested

    Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Prime Minister Modi shares mantra for ease of justice

    Prime Minister Modi shares mantra for ease of justice

    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan Tiger 3 gets a new release date THIS is when it will hit the theatres drb

    Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ gets a new release date; THIS is when it will hit the theatres

    Will David Warner return to BBL captaincy duties after code of conduct review?-ayh

    Will David Warner return to BBL's captaincy duties after code of conduct review?

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

    Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

    American double-speak exposed: Joe Biden now calls Pakistan most dangerous nation

    American double-speak exposed: Joe Biden now calls Pakistan most dangerous nation

    WATCH I am not Deepti Sharma, but I will do it... Mitchell Starc warning to Jos Buttler reignites Mankading run-out row-ayh

    WATCH: 'I'm not Deepti, but I'll do it...' - Mitchell Starc's warning to Jos Buttler reignites 'Mankading' row

    Recent Videos

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon