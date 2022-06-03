Kashmir killings: Shiv Sena's Raut rakes up 'Hindutva' card to target BJP-led Centre

Sanjay Raut said, "In the name of Hindutva, you (BJP) fetched votes and talked about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley."

Following a string of targeted killings by terrorists in Kashmir, opposition parties have intensified their attacks on the BJP-led central government for failing to restore peace in Kashmir. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut slammed the BJP on Friday for fetching votes in the name of Hindutva while doing nothing to improve the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, as per media reports.

"Identical situation had arisen in Kashmir today," as per Raut, "as it did in the 1990s when militancy was at its peak and Kashmiri Pandits were fleeing in droves." He highlighted that even after withdrawing Article 370, people's lives in Kashmir have not improved.

"Today, in Kashmir, the same situation has arisen in the 1990s," Raut said. "You (BJP) fetched votes by talking about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley in the name of Hindutva." Despite the repeal of Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, there has been no improvement in people's lives," stated Sanjay Raut, as per reports.

Following the recent targeted attacks against minorities, Kashmir sees another wave of panicked resident Pandits and Hindu migrants flee. Vijay Kumar, a bank manager from Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, was shot dead in broad daylight by an unidentified terrorist on Thursday in the Kulgam district.

Terrorists opened fire on migrant workers from Bihar, killing one and injuring another in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. According to police spokesperson, the workers were working at a brick kiln in Magraypora village in the Chadoora area when they were shot at around 9.20 pm by terrorists.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned Kumar's assassination and urged the central government to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The senior Congress leader tweeted that the Centre has failed to restore Kashmir's peace. The NDA government should ensure the safety of each Kashmiri citizen. Terrorists killing our citizens will not be tolerated, he concluded.

The leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mayawati, has urged the central government to take strict action against those responsible for such attacks. "Every day, innocent people are killed in Jammu and Kashmir."

A resident of Rajasthan and a bank manager were recently murdered, which was both sad and concerning. There is a sense of panic. Mayawati added that the central government should take strict action against such guilty elements.

Following the same, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials in Delhi on Friday to discuss the security situation in the Valley.

