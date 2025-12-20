Shimla's iconic Christ Church held candlelight prayers ahead of Christmas, drawing locals and tourists. The event, part of early festive celebrations, symbolizes the birth of Jesus, the 'Light of the World', fostering a spirit of peace and unity.

Ahead of the Christmas festival, candlelight prayers were organised at the historic Christ Church, located at Ridge Maidan in Shimla, on Saturday evening. The iconic church, considered a major landmark of the hill town, witnessed participation from local residents as well as tourists.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Early Christmas Celebrations

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Vinita Roy, Priest In-Charge, Christ Church Shimla, said that Christmas celebrations at the church begin well in advance. "Our Christmas programmes start much earlier. From the season of Advent itself, our preparations begin. This year, Advent started on November 30, and since then, our Christmas programmes have been ongoing. In the first week of December, we went door-to-door for carolling, which is practised across the world. We visit each other's homes, exchange Christmas wishes, offer prayers and greet one another," she said.

Dr Roy added that several events have already been organised as part of the festive season. "On December 18, we had the Christmas tree programme where children participated and were given sweets. On December 20, we organised the candlelight service at Christ Church. Through the candlelight service, we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, whom we call the 'Light of the World'. As we pass the light to one another, we share our faith and remember the birth of Lord Jesus Christ," she said.

Special Prayers and Festive Message

She further said that special prayers will be held on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. "December 24 is Christmas Eve, when we come together to thank Lord Jesus Christ, who took upon Himself the sins of all humanity. December 25, Christmas Day, is celebrated all over the world. The Christmas season stands for love, peace, joy and hope. Our wishes are for the entire country, especially Himachal Pradesh and beautiful Shimla, that Christmas brings happiness, love, harmony, prosperity, peace and joy to every household," Dr Roy said.

She also informed that the church will remain open late into the night on December 24 to allow tourists and visitors to come and offer prayers and receive blessings. People from all religions, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, visit Christ Church, not only during Christmas but throughout the year, and actively participate in the activities.

Tourists Share Experiences

Tourists attending the candlelight service also shared their experiences. Preet Singh, a tourist from Chandigarh, said he felt a deep sense of peace while participating in the prayers. "As you can see, we are lighting candles and participating wholeheartedly. Everyone knows Christmas is celebrated on the 25th. It feels very good to be here in the church. The message is to live with love, maintain brotherhood and work together to take our country forward," he told ANI.

Another tourist from Chandigarh, Veena Kochar, said she makes it a point to visit Christ Church every Christmas. "We visit Shimla every year, and during Christmas, we definitely come to the church. The message here is very clear--that there should be no discrimination among human beings," she said.

The candlelight service reflected the spirit of Christmas, bringing together people from different backgrounds to pray for peace, harmony and goodwill.