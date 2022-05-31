J&K: Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district

As per police, the woman was injured in an attack and was taken to a nearby district hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Terrorists shot and killed a Hindu woman teacher from Jammu on Tuesday in the Valley's Kulgam district, evoking outrage in the region.

Teacher name, Rajni Bala (36), from Samba district, a government employee assigned to a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, was the second non-Muslim government employee killed in May and the seventh targeted death in Kashmir this month.

Following police, Bala was injured in the attack and was taken to a nearby district hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Previously, the official stated that Bala was a Kashmiri Pandit migrant.

According to an official, the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to find the assailants.

According to a police spokesperson, those involved in this heinous terror offence will be identified and neutralised soon. However, the shooting of the woman drew significant outrage in the Valley.

"It's very sad. This is the latest in a long line of targeted killings of defenceless citizens. Condemnation and condolences are hollow, as are government pledges that they will not rest until the situation is normalised. Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the National Conference, tweeted, "May the deceased rest in peace."

"Rajni was from the Jammu province's Samba District. In a cruel targeted attack, a government teacher working in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir was killed. My thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Raj Kumar, and the rest of her family. Another home has been irreversibly ruined by violence," he added.

Despite the Centre's claims of normalcy in Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said targeted killings were on the rise.

"Despite the Government of India's false claims about Kashmir being normal, it is clear that targeted civilian killings are on the rise and a major source of concern. Condemn this act of cowardice, which unfortunately feeds into the BJP's vicious anti-Muslim narrative," she tweeted.

This is the second murder of a non-Muslim government employee in May. Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Budgam district's Chadoora tehsil on May 12.

Three victims were off-duty police officers, and four were civilians among the seven targeted killings in Kashmir this month.

