J&K: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead in Kulgam district

An Ellaqui Dehati Bank employee was taken to the hospital but succumbed on the way due to the injuries.

Terrorists shot dead a bank employee from Rajasthan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday. An Ellaqui Dehati Bank employee, Vijay Kumar, was shot inside the bank. The incident occurs in the midst of a wave of anti-foreigner violence. This is the second attack on civilians in less than a week. Terrorists shot and killed a schoolteacher earlier this week.

A tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police stated, "Terrorists opened fire on a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank in Kulgam district's Areh Mohanpora. In this terror attack, he sustained serious bullet wounds. He lives in the Rajasthani town of Hanumangarh. The area has been sealed off. More information will be forthcoming."

Altaf Thakur, the BJP's union territory spokesperson, stated, "The new attack concerns the safety of non-locals. Another heinous act. This time, a bank manager of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar of Rajasthan, was killed by terrorist bullets in Kulgam. Terrorists are now targeting public employees as well. This is a serious problem that should be addressed. It is time for law enforcement to devise a strategy to break the cycle of violence."

This week, Rajni Bala (36), from Jammu's Samba district, was the second non-Muslim government employee killed in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. She worked at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. Bala was injured in the attack and was taken to a nearby district hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, stated that Bala's death paints a vivid picture of the state of security in J&K.

"A female teacher who lived in Kashmir was killed. This shows how peaceful the state is. This explains how secure we are," Farooq Abdullah stated.

