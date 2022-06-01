Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'PM Modi ji, this is not a film': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over murder of Kashmiri Pandit teacher

    Kashmiri Pandits staged a protest on Tuesday, and those employed under the PM package threatened to flee the valley if they were not relocated to safe locations within the next 24 hours.

    New Delhi, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    A day after terrorists killed a Hindu woman teacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Union government, claiming that Kashmiri Pandits have been sitting on dharna for 18 days while the Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating its eighth anniversary. Gandhi also lashed out at the Centre for targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir.

    Congress leader tweeted, "In the last five months, 15 security personnel have been martyred, and 18 civilians have been killed in Kashmir." A teacher was also murdered the day before. "This is not a film, Prime Minister; it is the reality of Kashmir today."

    Rajni Bala (36), from Jammu's Samba district, who worked at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam, was the second non-Muslim government employee killed in May and the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. Bala was hurt in the attack and was taken to a nearby district hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

    National Conference president Farooq Abdullah stated Bala's killing gives a vivid picture of the prevailing security situation in J&k.

    "A female teacher who lived there (in Kashmir) was martyred. This shows how much peace exists in the state. This reveals how secure we are," Farooq Abdullah said.

    Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow and stated that the government must do much more to protect people.

    "It's very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a recent string of attacks on unarmed civilians. Condemnation and condolences are hollow, as are the government's assurances that they will not rest until the situation is normalised. "May the souls of the departed rest in peace," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

