After fog affected PM Modi's Bengal rally, TMC's Saugata Roy said "god doesn't want him" in the state. Roy also countered Modi's "jungle raj" comment, claiming Bengal's law and order is better than that of BJP-ruled states.

'God doesn't want PM in Bengal,' says TMC leader

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to reach the rally site in West Bengal due to dense fog on Saturday, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said that god doesn't want him to "set foot" on Bengal's soil. "His rally was not successful... God does not want Prime Minister Modi to set foot on Bengal's soil," Saugata Roy told reporters.

He also mentioned that PM Modi's visit to West Bengal would not make any difference highlighting his "jungle raj" statement, asserting that the state's law and order condition is far better than the other BJP-ruled states. "It won't make any difference. Prime Minister Modi called Bengal a jungle raj, but the law and order situation in Bengal is better than in any BJP-ruled state in India. He talks about infiltrators, but if infiltrators have come, it's their responsibility because the BSF is responsible for border security," Saugata Roy added.

PM Modi likens Bengal to 'Jungle Raj'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that "West Bengal must also be freed from jungle raj," as he addressed a public gathering at Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat via video conferencing after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at the Taherpur helipad, forcing it to return to Kolkata airport.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister, while drawing a comparison with Bihar, said, "Today the country wants rapid development. Bihar once again gave the NDA government a massive mandate for development...Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. Bihar has rejected the rule of the 'jungle raj' with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before. Now we have to get rid of the 'jungle raj' in West Bengal..."

West Bengal is set to go into polls in the first half of 2026. (ANI)