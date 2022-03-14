Kashmir Files: BJP chides Congress over Kashmiri Pandits controversy, ‘doesn’t understand history’

Kerala BJP MP KL Alphons said Congress does not understand history; they created a situation where Kashmiri Pandits could not live anymore.

Following the release of Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files, which has been made tax free by many BJP-ruled states, the Congress stirring a massive controversy, Kerala Twitter handle shared a long thread of ‘facts’ about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990.

Congress in a bid to downplay the exodus claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between (1990-2007) while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at the Congress over its remarks on Kashmiri Pandits. KJ Alphons, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the grand old party and its partners are to be blamed for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Alphons stated that the situation in Kashmir has improved drastically after the Modi government scrapped Article 370.

Kerala BJP MP KL Alphons said Congress does not understand history; they created a situation where Kashmiri Pandits could not live anymore.

“Congress doesn’t understand history, they have hugely distorted versions. Everyone knows that over 1.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were driven out on communal grounds, by the ruling dispensation, which was Congress or its supported governments,” he chided the Congress.

“Congress and its allies created a situation in which the pandits couldn't live anymore; they were murdered, there was a genuine fear for their lives, so they left...things have improved dramatically after the revocation of Article 370,” the Kerala MP added.

Enraged at the Congress’ shocking attitude towards the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “When Congress, that ruled India for better part post-1947, officially whitewashes the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, one knows there was no hope for justice, with them at the helm.”

Similarly, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh said, “With this tweet Congress falls into a new low. Mahatma Gandhi was right in telling to dissolve Cong post-independence.” Many Twitter users have questioned if Rahul Gandhi - who is a Kerala MP - endorsed this view.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. It has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

