Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kashmir Files: BJP chides Congress over Kashmiri Pandits controversy, ‘doesn’t understand history’

    Kerala BJP MP KL Alphons said Congress does not understand history; they created a situation where Kashmiri Pandits could not live anymore.
     

    Kashmir Files: BJP chides Congress over Kashmiri Pandits controversy, doesn't understand history-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    Following the release of Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files, which has been made tax free by many BJP-ruled states, the Congress stirring a massive controversy, Kerala Twitter handle shared a long thread of ‘facts’ about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990.

    Congress in a bid to downplay the exodus claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between (1990-2007) while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at the Congress over its remarks on Kashmiri Pandits. KJ Alphons, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the grand old party and its partners are to be blamed for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Alphons stated that the situation in Kashmir has improved drastically after the Modi government scrapped Article 370.

    Kerala BJP MP KL Alphons said Congress does not understand history; they created a situation where Kashmiri Pandits could not live anymore.

    “Congress doesn’t understand history, they have hugely distorted versions. Everyone knows that over 1.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were driven out on communal grounds, by the ruling dispensation, which was Congress or its supported governments,” he chided the Congress.

    “Congress and its allies created a situation in which the pandits couldn't live anymore; they were murdered, there was a genuine fear for their lives, so they left...things have improved dramatically after the revocation of Article 370,” the Kerala MP added.

    Enraged at the Congress’ shocking attitude towards the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “When Congress, that ruled India for better part post-1947, officially whitewashes the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, one knows there was no hope for justice, with them at the helm.”

    Similarly, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh said, “With this tweet Congress falls into a new low. Mahatma Gandhi was right in telling to dissolve Cong post-independence.” Many Twitter users have questioned if Rahul Gandhi - who is a Kerala MP - endorsed this view.

    Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others. It has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

    Meanwhile, several BJP-ruled states including Gujarat and Haryana have made the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free which was released on March 11.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia-Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar to make statement in Parliament on Tuesday - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar to make statement in Parliament on Tuesday

    The Kashmir Files now 100% tax-free in Karnataka-ycb

    'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

    CWC meet: Sonia Gandhi to stay at the helm of affairs; Congress to focus on revamping party-dnm

    CWC meet: Sonia Gandhi to stay at the helm of affairs; Congress to focus on revamping party

    KTRs comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested-ycb

    KTR's comments on cantonment, Wing Commander GB Athri (retired) asks him get head his tested

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution-ycb

    After Delhi and Punjab, AAP eyes K'taka, appeals voters to join the revolution

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files is an eye opener Venkatesh Prasad Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie snt

    'The Kashmir Files is an eye opener': Venkatesh Prasad, Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie

    Radhe Shyam Box Office collection Prabhas Pooja Hegdes film slated to cross Rs 100 cr drb

    Radhe Shyam Box Office collection: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s film slated to cross Rs 100 cr

    Russia-Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar to make statement in Parliament on Tuesday - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar to make statement in Parliament on Tuesday

    Malaysia Monster father brutally beats stepson, mother records shocking incident on camera-dnm

    Malaysia: Monster father brutally beats stepson, mother records shocking incident on camera

    football la liga Aubameyang a gift that fell from the sky says Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez snt

    Aubameyang a gift that fell from the sky, says Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon