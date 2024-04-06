Karnataka Weather department issues 18 precautions as heatwave from Chattisgarh hits state

Karnataka braces for a heatwave as air patterns shift southward. The Meteorological Department issues 18 precautions: avoid sun exposure, stay hydrated, dress light, use protective gear, limit strenuous activities, avoid alcohol/caffeine, maintain a balanced diet, utilize cooling measures, ensure the safety of vulnerable groups, be prepared while travelling, stay indoors during peak heat hours, hydrate with ORS solutions.

As the air discontinuity from South Chhattisgarh to the Comorin region shifts its path, Karnataka is preparing for a sharp rise in temperatures over the next four days. The state's Meteorological Department has issued 18 precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the impending heatwave, urging residents, especially vulnerable groups, to take heed.

With the trajectory of the air discontinuity altering its course towards the Comorin region through Vidarbha Marathwada, Karnataka finds itself in the path of rising temperatures. Anticipating a heatwave in the coming days, the state's Meteorological Department has outlined a series of precautionary measures to safeguard public health and well-being.

The state will experience maximum humidity and temperature due to wind stagnation. Against this backdrop, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in North Bidar, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gulbarga, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri, Vijayapura, Haveri, Bellary, Vijayanagar, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Tumkur districts of the state. Hot and humid conditions are expected in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Belagavi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Raichur, and Kalaburagi districts are also likely to experience warm night weather.

Precautions:

Avoid Sun Exposure : Refrain from going out in the sun, particularly between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm, when temperatures peak.

: Refrain from going out in the sun, particularly between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm, when temperatures peak. Stay Hydrated : Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if not feeling thirsty, to prevent dehydration.

: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if not feeling thirsty, to prevent dehydration. Dress Appropriately : Opt for light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes to stay cool and comfortable.

: Opt for light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes to stay cool and comfortable. Use Protective Gear : Wear sunglasses, and hats, and use umbrellas to shield yourself from direct sunlight.

: Wear sunglasses, and hats, and use umbrellas to shield yourself from direct sunlight. Limit Strenuous Activities : Avoid engaging in strenuous activities during peak heat hours to prevent heat-related illnesses.

: Avoid engaging in strenuous activities during peak heat hours to prevent heat-related illnesses. Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine : Stay away from alcoholic beverages, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, as they can contribute to dehydration.

: Stay away from alcoholic beverages, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, as they can contribute to dehydration. Maintain a Balanced Diet : Avoid high-protein and stale foods during hot weather conditions.

: Avoid high-protein and stale foods during hot weather conditions. Utilize Cooling Measures : Employ damp cloths on the head, neck, and limbs, and take frequent cold water baths to cool down.

: Employ damp cloths on the head, neck, and limbs, and take frequent cold water baths to cool down. Ensure the Safety of Children and Pets : Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles during hot weather.

: Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles during hot weather. Be Prepared While Traveling : Carry sufficient water when travelling to stay hydrated.

: Carry sufficient water when travelling to stay hydrated. Special Attention for Vulnerable Groups : Elderly individuals, young children, and those with chronic illnesses should take extra precautions and avoid long journeys.

: Elderly individuals, young children, and those with chronic illnesses should take extra precautions and avoid long journeys. Stay Indoors During Peak Heat Hours : Minimize outdoor activities between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to reduce heat exposure.

: Minimize outdoor activities between 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to reduce heat exposure. Hydrate with ORS Solutions : Consume drinks like lassi, lemon syrup, or buttermilk at home to replenish electrolytes lost due to sweating.

: Consume drinks like lassi, lemon syrup, or buttermilk at home to replenish electrolytes lost due to sweating. Keep Animals Cool : Provide shade and ample water for pets and livestock to prevent heat stress.

: Provide shade and ample water for pets and livestock to prevent heat stress. Maintain a Cool Home Environment : Use curtains, shutters, and fans to keep indoor spaces cool, especially during the daytime.

: Use curtains, shutters, and fans to keep indoor spaces cool, especially during the daytime. Acclimatization for Newcomers : Individuals transitioning from cooler climates should gradually acclimate to the heat to avoid heat-related illnesses.

: Individuals transitioning from cooler climates should gradually acclimate to the heat to avoid heat-related illnesses. Immediate Treatment for Heatstroke : If someone experiences symptoms of heatstroke, move them to a cool place, provide hydration, and seek medical help promptly.

: If someone experiences symptoms of heatstroke, move them to a cool place, provide hydration, and seek medical help promptly. Awareness and Education: Educate oneself and others about the risks of heatwaves and the importance of preventive measures.