Karnataka: UPSC topper Soubhagya shares journey to AIR 101 without coaching assistance

Soubhagya Beelagimath, a student from Agricultural University in Dharwad, achieved the 101st rank in the UPSC exam without professional coaching, aided by Dr. Ashwini Muniappa's mentorship. Dr. Muniappa provided free training and housing, enabling Soubhagya’s success and continuing a legacy of mentoring successful candidates in competitive exams.

In an inspiring achievement, Soubhagya Beelagimath, a student of the Agricultural University in Dharwad, has secured the 101st rank in the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, without enrolling in any professional coaching. Hailing from Davangere, Soubhagya's success story is a testament to the power of dedication and accessible education.

Soubhagya, who has been preparing for the UPSC exams since 2018, received complimentary guidance from Dr. Ashwini Muniappa, an assistant professor at the Agricultural University. Recognizing her determination and potential, Dr. Ashwini offered Saubhagya a place to stay at her home and mentored her during mornings, evenings, and holidays, outside of regular college hours.



Her father, Sharanayya Swamy, runs a nursery in Shyamanur, Davangere, and has supported Soubhagya's academic endeavours from a young age. The effective mentorship by Dr. Ashwini paired with Soubhagya's hard work has finally paid off, bringing pride not only to her family but also to the university and her hometown.

Dr. Ashwini, speaking with "Kannadaprabha", expressed her commitment to guiding students towards success in competitive exams like the UPSC. She emphasized that she aims to ensure no student lacks proper guidance. Soubhagya's achievement follows the success of two other candidates mentored by Dr. Ashwini, who have also passed the UPSC exams and are currently holding significant positions.

"My unwavering decision was to become an IAS officer. While I was preparing for the exam, my interest was noticed by Assistant Professor Dr Ashwini, who has hosted me in her house since 2018 and trained me for free. It is because of her efforts that I have passed the exam with the highest distinction."

- Soubhagya Beelagimath, UPSC 101st Rank.