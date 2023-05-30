Karnataka: Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Belagavi; pilots sustain minor injuries

It is reportedly said that the training aircraft, carrying a pilot and a trainee pilot, took off at 9:30 am from Sambra airport in Belagavi. However, after facing a technical glitch mid-air, it landed on a farm field at Honnihala village in Belagavi.

A Redbird training aircraft carrying a pilot and a trainee pilot on Tuesday (May 30) made an emergency landing on a farm field in Belagavi, Karnataka after facing a technical glitch. The two pilots onboard sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Airforce hospital.

It is reportedly said that the training aircraft, carrying a pilot and a trainee pilot, took off at 9:30 am from Sambra airport in Belagavi. However, after facing a technical glitch mid-air, it landed on a farm field at Honnihala village in Belagavi.

Manipur violence: Centre, state govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for those killed in clashes

According to reports, a trainer has suffered leg injuries and another person in the aircraft sustained minor wounds. The local police and the Indian Air Force officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

The trainer aircraft VT-RBF belongs to a company named Redbird. The exact cause of the emergency landing is yet to be ascertained. The incident was reported at Marihal Police Station limits.

Established in 2017, Redbird Flight Training Academy is a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)- approved flight training organisation. It has been accredited with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and affiliated with Aerospace and Aviation Sector's Skill Council of India.

Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia denied bail in CBI by HC, to move Supreme Court