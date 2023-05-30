Delhi liquor policy scam: Manish Sisodia denied bail in CBI by HC, to move Supreme Court

While pronouncing judgment, Justice Sharma said that the allegations are very serious. "The accused was a public servant... We have not examined the excise policy nor the power of the government. However, the applicant being a powerful person, there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses," Justice Sharma said.

Delhi High Court on Tuesday (May 30) rejected the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the CBI case alleging corruption in the implementation of excise policy for 2021-22. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma pronounced the order which was reserved on May 11.

With this, the AAP leader will move the Supreme Court against the High Court's order on his bail plea. Notably, Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in the cases registered by the CBI and ED.

On March 31, Sisodia was denied bail by the special judge in the CBI case. He was later denied bail in the ED case also by the trial court.

While pronouncing judgment, Justice Sharma said that the allegations are very serious. "The accused was a public servant... We have not examined the excise policy nor the power of the government. However, the applicant being a powerful person, there is the possibility of him influencing the witnesses," Justice Sharma said.

In his bail plea, Sisodia argued that no evidence of money trail has been found from him by CBI in the alleged liquor policy scam case and that the allegations against him are "in the realm of likelihood".

On Saturday, CBI mentioned Sisodia as an accused in its chargesheet regarding the excise policy scam case. According to the chargesheet presented by the agency, Manish Sisodia has acknowledged destroying two cellphones that he was using before July 2022.

On Saturday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other accused. The court issued summons to Manish Sisodia, Arjun Pandey, Butchi Babu and Amandeep Dhal for June 2.

"The two handsets which were used prior to 22.07.22 have been admittedly destroyed by accused Manish Sisodia as confirmed by him in his response to Notice under section 91 CrPC," the agency claimed.

According to the agency, their probe found that Sisodia used three separate mobile devices between January 1 and August 19, 2022. The last mobile device utilized by him was confiscated during the investigation.

CBI claimed that Manish Sisodia developed and executed the Excise policy with the intention of promoting the establishment of monopolies and cartels within the liquor industry in Delhi.

