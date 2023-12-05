Karnataka: Seven Bihar workers lose lives while trapped in Vijayapura warehouse; check details

A warehouse tragedy in Vijayapura claims seven lives as workers from Bihar get trapped under a cowpea heap, prompting a 17-hour rescue operation by SDRF, NDRF, and local forces. Despite efforts, seven workers perish, highlighting storage capacity concerns in the mishap. Government pledges aid, acknowledging ESI and PF coverage for affected workers.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Vijayapura, as a food warehouse tragedy claimed the lives of seven workers from Bihar. The mishap, occurring at Rajguru Food warehouse, resulted in an extensive rescue operation that lasted for 17 continuous hours.

Eight laborers became trapped under a heap of cowpea, sparking a rigorous operation by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade, and local police personnel. Despite their efforts, seven workers tragically lost their lives. The bodies of these workers were successfully retrieved, concluding the grueling rescue operation.



The incident occurred at Rajguru Industries warehouse in Vijayapura's industrial area, where over 10 workers were trapped beneath a sudden collapse of more than 200 tonnes of maize at a processing plant on Monday evening. The trapped workers, all hailing from Bihar, found themselves amidst the chaos, prompting immediate rescue efforts.

The rescue team, consisting of 30 NDRF personnel from Pune, Maharashtra, carried out the operation, led by Anil Talkotra. Notably, the search was aided by Roxy, a specialized canine member of the NDRF's Dog Squad trained to detect signs of life amidst collapsed structures. While the tragic incident primarily involved Bihar workers, Labor Minister Santosh Lad affirmed that all affected workers were covered under Employee State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF) schemes. The government expressed readiness to extend humanitarian assistance to the affected families.



What happened?

The mishap unfolded when a maize storage machine collapsed during the filling of sacks at the warehouse. This led to the entrapment of more than 14 workers who were stationed under the storage area. The incident occurred as workers were bagging cowpeas below the overloaded storage unit, resulting in a sudden collapse.

Authorities suspect that the mishap may have been triggered by an excess accumulation of cowpea, surpassing the recommended storage capacity. Upon the collapse, some workers managed to flee to safety, while others were caught under the heaps of cowpeas that fell instantaneously.