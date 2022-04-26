Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Six rank winners among 12 arrested for exam fraud

    The six candidates arrested over the exam scam so far are Chetan Nandgaon (second rank), Veeresh N (seventh rank), Praveen Kumar (ninth rank), Vishal S (15th rank) and Arun Patil (17th rank).

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Six rank winners among 12 arrested for exam fraud
    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into a fraud in examinations to recruit 545 sub-inspectors (PSIs) for the state police has led to the arrest of six candidates who obtained the second, seventh, ninth, 15th and 17th ranks in the merit category for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and the first rank for in-service candidates.

    An analysis of the provisional selection list for the post of police sub-inspectors that was put out by the chairman of the PSI (civil) recruitment committee, the additional director general of police Amrit Paul on January 19, 2022 (before the scam emerged) compared with details of persons arrested by the CID so far for the exam scam showed that the six arrested candidates took the exam at the same exam hall, Indian Express reported.

    As many as 11 of nearly 500 candidates who wrote the police sub-inspector recruitment examination last year with the Jnana Jyoti English School as their examination centre were chosen for recruitment to the police department earlier this year.

    However, a scam in the recruitment process emerged after a few candidates who wrote the exam discovered that some of those chosen for recruitment from Kalaburagi had answered as few as 21 questions in the objective portion of the test but mysteriously ended up scoring as much as 121 marks out of 150 in the objective portion of the test which has 100 questions.

    The six candidates arrested over the exam scam so far are Chetan Nandgaon (second rank), Veeresh N (seventh rank), Praveen Kumar (ninth rank), Vishal S (15th rank) and Arun Patil (17th rank) who were among 67 candidates selected in the provisional list under the merit list for the Kalyana Karnataka region (the backward Hyderabad-Karnataka region located in the north Karnataka), Indian Express reported.

    The sixth candidate who has been arrested is Hayyali Desai who got the first rank among 12 in service policemen who were shortlisted from the Kalyana Karnataka region, the report stated.

    The CID probe has so far led to the arrest of three teachers from the Jnana Jyothi school who allegedly filled out the OMR answer sheets for some of the students after the exam. Three more teachers and the headmaster of the school Kashinath have sought bail along with the principal, the former BJP functionary Divya Hagaragi. The scam is alleged to have been masterminded at the local level in Kalaburagi by a contractor and local Congress politician R D Patil and his brother Mahantesh.

    A Congress MLA from the region Priyank Kharge has questioned the police over the continuance of the head of the recruitment cell in his existing position despite the emergence of the recruitment scam.

