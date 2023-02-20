BJP fumes after permission for PM's rally denied at Meghalaya stadium, says, 'people already decided'

Meghalaya Election 2023: The Meghalaya Sports Department has denied permission to BJP to hold an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PA Sangma Stadium in Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's constituency of South Tura.

The Meghalaya Sports Department denied the Bharatiya Janata Party permission to hold an election rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PA Sangma Stadium in Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's home constituency of South Tura, citing construction work at the venue.

In response, the BJP claimed that the ruling National People's Party (NPP), along with the Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, were attempting to stall a 'BJP wave' in the state. On February 24, the Prime Minister was scheduled to campaign in Shillong and Tura.

District Election Officer Swapnil Tembe told PTI, "The sports department has said that the stadium will not be suitable for such a large gathering as construction work is still ongoing and materials stored at the site may pose a safety risk. Therefore, the Alotgre cricket stadium is considered as an alternative venue."

On December 16, 2022, the chief minister inaugurated the stadium, which cost Rs 127 crore.

BJP's national general secretary, Rituraj Sinha, expressed amusement that a stadium could be declared 'incomplete and unavailable' for the PM's rally just two months after his inauguration.

"Are Conrad and Mukul Sangma afraid of us? They are making an effort to stop the BJP wave in Meghalaya. You can try to stop the PM's rally, but the state's people have already decided (to support the BJP)," he said.

Other parties have been taken aback by the response to rallies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP star campaigners, claimed Sinha.

A senior BJP leader, AL Hek, said the PM would hold a roadshow in Shillong's Pynthorumkhrah constituency on February 24.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Meghalaya Election 2023: BJP promises 33% reservation for women in govt jobs; 7th Pay Commission for employees

Also Read: Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL moms, jobs for every home

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Meghalaya's East Khasi hills region; check details