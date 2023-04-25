Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's 'dig my grave' comment; here's what she said

    Calling such statements "strange" and questioning as to whether it is an election issue as it is being used during the campaigning, she called on the people of the state to ensure this election is not about Modi or any other leader, irrespective of their party.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM Modi's 'dig my grave' comment; here's what she said AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a strong exception to Narendra Modi's comments that the opposition party wants to "dig his grave" and said there won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want the Prime Minister's good health and that he has a long life.

    Calling such statements "strange" and questioning as to whether it is an election issue as it is being used during the campaigning, she called on the people of the state to ensure this election is not about Modi or any other leader, irrespective of their party.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Union minister Amit Shah predicts massive riots if Congress comes to power

    "I have seen that BJP leaders come here and speak strange things. I heard the Prime Minister was saying that opposition leaders want to dig his grave, what kind of talk is this? There won't be anyone in this country who doesn't want our Prime Minister's good health and that he has a long life," Vadra said.

    Addressing a public meeting, as part of the party's campaigning for the May 10 Assembly polls, she said, "But, I want to ask you (people)- is this an election issue? They raise strange issues, but why don't they speak about you? Why don't they speak about price rise, unemployment, talk about taking you forward?"

    Hitting out at the Congress members, who had purportedly raised the Modi teri khabar khudegi' (Modi your grave will be dug) slogan, Modi had on several occasions during his campaigning in Karnataka has asserted that people, instead, are chanting 'Modi tera kamal khilega' (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

    Congress slams PM Modi on China, Adani issues ahead of 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

    "I want to tell you that it is your duty to ensure that this election is centered around your issues. This election is not about Modi ji. This election is not about any leader, irrespective of the party they are from. This election is about your Karnataka, it is about your pride, your daily life, which has been destroyed by their loot," Vardra said.

    If people of Karnataka fail to realise that this election is about them, the future of their children, this election to save their state and culture, "you will be committing a big mistake", she said.

    AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Minister HC Mahadevappa, and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah among others were present.

    PM Modi dedicates India's first Water Metro Service; Lays foundation for several other projects

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

    Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

    Zero Shadow Day trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru check viral photos videos gcw

    #ZeroShadowDay trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM anr

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM

    Ex MP Anand Mohan among 26 others to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules gcw

    Ex-MP Anand Mohan, among 26 others, to be freed from jail after Bihar govt tweaks prison rules

    'Hope more would follow...'Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells PM after Vande Bharat flag-off

    'Hope more would follow...'Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tells PM after Vande Bharat flag-off

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Pad launched in India at Rs 37999 pre order starts April 28 Check out specs offers more gcw

    OnePlus Pad launched in India at Rs 37,999, pre-order starts April 28; Check out specs, offers & more

    Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

    Kerala girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

    Sampath J Ram's suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant ADC

    Sampath J Ram’s suicide was a prank gone wrong? Co-star Vaishnavi says wife 5-months pregnant

    Zero Shadow Day trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru check viral photos videos gcw

    #ZeroShadowDay trends on social media as shadows disappear in Bengaluru

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua BOLD song Hili Palang Ke Palai is too hot to handle WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ is too hot to handle-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon