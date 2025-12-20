- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Hits City, Dense Fog Prevails; North Karnataka Records Temperature Drop
Today, Bengaluru experiences a cold wave with dense fog affecting morning travel, while North Karnataka records a significant drop in temperatures. Residents are advised to stay warm and cautious during early hours.
Bengaluru Weather: Cold Wave Intensifies
Bengaluru is witnessing a noticeable drop in temperatures as the cold wave intensifies across the state. The northern interior districts, particularly Vijayapura, have recorded some of the lowest readings, signalling a return of chilly conditions after a brief two-day respite.
The minimum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to hover around 15°C, while the maximum may reach 27°C.
Clear Skies with Moderate Air Quality
Despite the cold wave, most regions are experiencing clear skies, with Bengaluru currently reporting a temperature of 20°C, humidity at 52%, and winds blowing at 12.6 km/h.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges between 80 and 240, indicating levels from moderate to unhealthy. Citizens are encouraged to monitor AQI and take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory issues.
Dense Fog Likely in Bengaluru
The Meteorological Department has forecast that Bengaluru is likely to be covered in dense fog over the next two days.
Commuters are advised to exercise caution during early morning and late-night hours, as visibility is expected to be significantly reduced.
The persistent fog may disrupt road traffic and public transport services temporarily
Temperature Drop Across North Karnataka
North Karnataka has recorded a significant dip in temperatures, with Vijayapura registering a minimum of 7.4°C, the lowest in the plains of the state.
Other districts, such as Hassan in southern Karnataka, recorded minimum temperatures of 8.5°C, reflecting the widespread reach of the cold wave.
Residents are advised to keep warm and take precautions against the chilly conditions.
