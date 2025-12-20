Image Credit : @namma_vjy/x

Bengaluru is witnessing a noticeable drop in temperatures as the cold wave intensifies across the state. The northern interior districts, particularly Vijayapura, have recorded some of the lowest readings, signalling a return of chilly conditions after a brief two-day respite.

The minimum temperature in Bengaluru is expected to hover around 15°C, while the maximum may reach 27°C.