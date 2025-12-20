Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: No Intense Cold Before Christmas? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The temperature dropped a bit in the city over the weekend. Though there was fog in the morning, the temperature became normal as the day progressed. How much will the weather change in Bengal before Christmas? Read
Kolkata Weather Update
The Alipur Met Office reports the winter feel has faded. Temps may rise slightly this weekend, but no intense cold is expected in the next 5 days. Kolkata is at 16.6°C today.
South Bengal Weather
A Western Disturbance over North-West India is causing a slight temperature rise in South Bengal. Kolkata's minimum temp is 16.6°C, above normal. Western districts are at 12-14°C.
Winter feel is decreasing
The winter feel has faded. Minor temp changes are expected, but nothing major. Temps will stay near normal for the next 7 days. Light morning fog, then clear skies. No rain is likely.
North Bengal Weather News
The Alipur Met Office forecasts light morning fog, clearing later. North Bengal will have dry weather with near-normal temps. The winter feel will persist but lessen during the day.
Temperature will rise
Darjeeling's minimum temp will be 6-8°C. Upper districts will see 9-13°C, while Malda will be 15-17°C. No intense cold is expected in Kolkata this weekend, with temps likely to rise.
