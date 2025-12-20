Image Credit : x

Weather conditions in Chennai are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next few days, with hazy skies and mild winter chill during early mornings. Maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 28°C and 29°C, while minimum temperatures may settle around 21°C to 22°C. Parts of the state continue to experience colder-than-usual nights, with Namakkal recording the lowest minimum temperature in the plains. Morning mist is also expected across several districts.