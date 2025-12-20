PM Narendra Modi congratulated Nitin Nabin on becoming the new BJP National Working President, expressing confidence in his experience. Nabin chaired his first meeting of General Secretaries to review party strategy and organisational preparedness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and congratulated him on taking charge of his new responsibility in the party. He expressed confidence that Nabin's organisational and administrative experience would prove to be an asset for the party. In a post shared on X, PM Modi said, "Met BJP National Working President Shri Nitin Nabin Ji. Congratulated him on his new responsibility and wished him the very best in his endeavours to strengthen the Party at the grassroots. I am confident that his organisational and administrative experience will be an asset for our Party as we all work together to fulfil people's aspirations."

Nabin Holds First Meeting as Working President

Meanwhile, Nitin Nabin chaired his first meeting of the party's General Secretaries on Friday at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi in an introductory meeting. In the meeting, BL Santhosh (General Secretary, Organisation), Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, Radha Mohandas Aggarwal and Shivaprakash were present. This maiden meeting under Nabin's leadership was seen as a significant organisational exercise, aimed at reviewing the party's ongoing programmes, organisational preparedness, and future strategy. Senior leaders and all national General Secretaries attended the meeting. Discussions were also held on organisational programmes. Preparations for election-bound states were also discussed.

A Look at Nabin's Political Career

Earlier on Monday, Bihar Minister and MLA Nitin Nabin took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's National President JP Nadda. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva and other party senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

Nabin, the Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and a five-time MLA, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin brings experience in governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times. He has served as Minister for the Road Construction Department, the Urban Development and Housing Department, and the Law Department in the Government of Bihar.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. From 2010 to 2013, he served as the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

From 2016-19, he served as the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-Charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge. (ANI)