    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises

    Karnataka Election 2023: Yashpal Suvarna was indirectly responsible for the fight against cow slaughter and ban on PFI-CFI. These actions caught the attention of the BJP high command. As a result, he got BJP ticket this time.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Meet Yashpal Suvarna, the BJP candidate who opposed wearing hijab in college premises
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    On March 13, 2005, two men named Hajabba and Hasanabba were smuggling cattle illegally in the Udupi. They were stopped by a group of men, stripped and beaten. The then Congress government was deeply embarrassed by the incident, and for the next few months there were pro-opposition reactions to the incident across the state.

    This later led to a state-level movement against cow slaughter, which later led to the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act during the BJP government.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Vishkanya insult shows BJP leaders have lost mental balance'

    12 youths of the Hindu Yuva Sena were arrested in the incident were acquitted three years later. It was then a leader was born among them; he was Yashpal Suvarna. After the Udupi incident, he was very influential among the youth and was embraced by the BJP. In the upcoming assembly election, he is the BJP candidate from Udupi constituency.

    In December 2021, Hijab controversy started in government colleges. Later it spread to the entire state. It is reportedly said that Yashpal Suvarna was the one who raised his voice against hijab, as a result of which he had to face life threats.

    The dispute also crossed state borders and took the form of a pro-opposition movement, leading to a government ban on CFI-PFI.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will Siddaramaiah find success in home turf Varuna? Here's all you need to know

    This BJP candidate was indirectly responsible for the fight against cow slaughter and ban on PFI-CFI. These actions caught the attention of the BJP high command. As a result, he got BJP ticket this time.

    Two decades ago, the DK Co-operative Fish Marketing Federation suffered a loss of crores of rupees and was in a situation where its property was subject to confiscation.

    Yashpal, who hails from a Mogaveera community, became its president. Apart from covering the losses of the federation in the first year itself, the federation is earning more than Rs .5 crores annually. During his tenure, the federation won dozens of national awards.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Need CM who follows PM Modi's orders,' says Union minister Pralhad Joshi

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 3:16 PM IST
