Karnataka Election 2023: 'Vishkanya insult shows BJP leaders have lost mental balance'

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter to post a long response, stating that Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka and its leaders "have lost their mental and political balance".

The Congress has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the remarks made by the saffron party's MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, terming former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as 'Vishkanya'.

The rest of the Twitter post is reproduced here:

"Facing a complete rout in the assembly elections, BJP leadership is frustrated to the core and is hurling filth and muck, which is the product of their ugly character and dirty mindset of denigrating and insulting the Congress Leadership. They have lost all sense of propriety, political balance and even a remote iota of decency and decorum.



"Instructed by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and supported by Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, BJP leader and Modi Ji’s personal favourite, Shri Basangouda Patil Yatnal has stooped to the lowest by calling UPA Chairperson and former Congress President, Smt Sonia Gandhi as 'Visha Kanya' and “Agent of China and Pakistan”. This is the worst kind of sacrilege and abuse being hurled upon Smt Sonia Gandhi and Congress Leadership at the instance of Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



"BJP leadership and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi have made a profession of abusing the Nehru Gandhi Family. PM Modi himself has, in the past, called Smt Sonia Gandhi as “Congress Ki Vidhwa” and even used filthy language like calling her “Jersey Cow”.



"The filth and muck being hurled at Smt Sonia Gandhi, who is the wife of a Former Prime Minister who was martyred for the country, reflects the absolutely debased and undignified character of the BJP and its leadership.

"The sad part is that all of this has the tacit approval of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Amit Shah, Shri JP Nadda and Shri Basavaraj Bommai.

"The character and dignity of Shri Narendra Modi will be tested today. If Prime Minister has even an iota of decency or dignity, he should immediately expel Shri Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Otherwise, it will be proved that the debased, ugly and deranged remarks being made by Yatnal against Smt Sonia Gandhi are at the instance of the Prile Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister, Shri Basavaraj Bommai



"We also demand that Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister, Shri Basavaraj Bommai should tender an unconditional public apology to Smt Sonia Gandhi as also to the Congress Leadership."