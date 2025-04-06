Career Guide: How to become a college professor in India

Career
Becoming a college professor is a rewarding career choice for those passionate about teaching. Let’s find out how you can become a college professor in India.
Complete your undergraduate degree in the field you want to teach.
After completing your undergraduate studies, the next step is to pursue a Master’s degree (MA or MSc, depending on your subject).
To become a professor in a college or university in India, you need to clear the National Eligibility Test (NET), which is conducted by the UGC.
After clearing UGC NET exam, you can start teaching as an assistant professor. You can also work as teaching assistants or part-time lecturers.
While a PhD is not essential for becoming a college professor, it is highly recommended for career advancement. Research in the same field gives you more areas to explore.
Once you have the required qualifications, including a Master's degree, NET qualification, and possibly a Ph.D., you can begin applying for teaching positions at colleges.
Becoming a college professor in India is a journey that requires a passion for teaching. You can make a significant impact on the future of students.
Best AI tools for students and professionals to boost productivity
What is Agricultural Engineering? Course, Job, Salary Details
Only 1% Can Solve These 10 Tricky Questions, Are You One of Them?
Facing an H-1B visa travel crisis? Here's what to do