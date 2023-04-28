Karnataka Election 2023: 'Need CM who follows PM Modi's orders,' says Union minister Pralhad Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold as many as 12 rallies in the poll-bound state, after which Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the atmosphere in the state will change in favour of the BJP on a large scale.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that all states need a Chief Minister who follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's orders even if he does not work at his pace. The union minister also said that only then equal development will be possible in the center and respective states.

Speaking at a BJP campaign meeting, he said, "Ours is a union system. Center and State have different dimensions. Center and state should move in same direction. The perspective should also be the same."

Bengaluru likely to witness 514-MLD water deficit in 2050: Experts at Plumbex India 2023

"If it doesn't happen, there can be no development. When the center and the state work together, there will be equal development. It is everyone's wish that both sides should have the same type of government for that," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold as many as 12 rallies in the poll-bound state, after which Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the atmosphere in the state will change in favour of the BJP on a large scale.

Talking about the weapons trial of Lingayat and RSS leader Santosh from the Congress in a press conference on Thursday, he said that no matter what name the Congress mentions, the people know the truth.

BJP calls for 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts over minor girl's rape case; check details

The union minister also condemned the Congress chief's remarks on PM Modi and asserted that the people would teach the grand old party a lesson.

"It's highly condemnable. People will teach them a lesson. I demand an unconditional apology from Kharge. I would like to remind Kharge and his bosses that whenever they try to insult Modi ji, people have given them a befitting reply," he said.