Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know date, auspicious time and significance

Every year, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. It is considered a very auspicious date and Abujh Muhurat
This time, the Tritiya date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month will be from 05:31 pm on Tuesday, April 29 to 02:12 pm on Wednesday, April 30
Since the sunrise of Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya Tithi will be on Wednesday, April 30. Therefore, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on this day
Akshaya Tritiya is called Abujh Muhurat in astrology, meaning that on this day, anyone's marriage, mundan, housewarming can be done without looking at the Muhurat
According to religious beliefs, Satyuga, Tretayuga and Dwapara Yuga started from Akshaya Tritiya itself. It is also said that Lord Parashurama was also born on this date
There is also tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that gold bought on this day lasts for a long time, also maintains happiness and prosperity in the house
