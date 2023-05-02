Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Manifesto promise to ban Bajrang Dal: 'Congress is taking revenge on PFI's behalf'

    "This Congress manifesto is propounded by the PFI, and prepared at the behest of the PFI sympathisers and its ecosystem," the Assam Chief Minister said.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Manifesto promise to ban Bajrang Dal Congress is taking revenge on PFI's behalf Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published May 2, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    The Congress assurance in its manifesto for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Election to ban the Bajrang Dal if it comes to power has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which termed the Congress document as propounded by the banned radical outfit Popular Front of India and prepared at the behest of the banned organisation's sympathisers and its ecosystem.

    "PFI is already banned. If you see the history of Karnataka, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has released PFI detainees. They even withdrew cases against the PFI members. Now, the ban on PFI is already done and confirmed. So what they are essentially saying is that their government will ban Bajrang Dal. That means 'because the BJP is banning PFI, to appease Muslims, we (Congress) will ban Bajrang Dal'. It is a clear Muslim agenda," Himanta said. 

    "What PFI cannot say today, the Congress is saying that we will take revenge. PFI does not have the guts to say that they will take revenge. So in the absence of the PFI, today, DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are saying that 'Look, don't worry. We are here to take revenge on the BJP. So, in short, the promise to ban Bajrang Dal has come at the behest of the PFI. So this is a manifesto propounded by the PFI, and prepared at the behest of the PFI sympathisers and the ecosystem of the PFI," the Assam Chief Minister added.

    "The PFI is already banned. What is the use of saying that they will ban PFI? And why are you banning Bajrang Dal? What is the criminal charge against them? Where have they carried out bomb blasts or rioting? So they (Congress) is just trying to play the ball on behalf of PFI. Unfortunately, the Congress manifesto looks like the manifesto of PFI," he further said.

    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP eyes third win in race against Congress, JDS AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP eyes third win in race against Congress, JD(S)

    CPM advocated BBC documentary, now clamour for ban of The Kerala Story; BJP questions double standard of govt anr

    CPM advocated BBC documentary, now clamour for ban of The Kerala Story; BJP questions double standard of govt

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi addresses rally in Chitradurga, says 'BJP fighting polls to make state No.1' AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi addresses rally in Chitradurga, says 'BJP fighting polls to make state No.1'

    Ukraine apologise for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post

    Ukraine apologises for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window anr

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP eyes third win in race against Congress, JDS AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP eyes third win in race against Congress, JD(S)

    Google Pixel Fold to Realme 11 Pro series more 5 major smartphones to launch in May 2023 gcw

    Google Pixel Fold to Realme 11 Pro series & more: 5 major smartphones to launch in May 2023

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bamngalore, LSG vs RCB: Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is it hamstring or hip flexor injury for KL Rahul? Krunal Pandya clarifies

    CPM advocated BBC documentary, now clamour for ban of The Kerala Story; BJP questions double standard of govt anr

    CPM advocated BBC documentary, now clamour for ban of The Kerala Story; BJP questions double standard of govt

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare against Australia-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Injury woes to KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat during IPL 2023 give Team India a scare (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon