Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Kharge likens PM Modi to ‘poisonous snake’, BJP lashes out

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on April 27 likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake, drawing the BJP's ire. Addressing a public meeting at Ron in Gadag district, he said: "Don't make a mistake. Modi is like a poisonous snake."

    Karnataka Election 2023 Kharge likens PM Modi to poisonous snake BJP lashes out gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    With the Karnataka elections just around the corner, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "poisonous snake" while speaking at a rally in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

    “Understand this correctly… Modi like a poisonous snake. Do not taste to test if it is poison or not… If you taste it, you are dead. You may think that it is not poison because a good man like Modi gave it to you… but if you taste you will sleep forever,” the Congress chief said.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer?

    However, when asked about the statement afterwards, Kharge gave a correction when speaking with the media. He said: “It wasn’t meant for PM Modi. What I meant was that the BJP’s ideology is 'like a snake'. I never said this personally for PM Modi. What I said was that their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain.”

    However, BJP leaders slammed his statement severely. BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya, who also shared the video where Mr. Kharge made those comments, on Twitter, wrote: "Now Congress Presidnet Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi ‘poisonous snake’… What started with Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’, and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bangarappa brother, former ministers' sons in fray to stake claim

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur remarked, speaking to the media in Shimla, "Congress named Mallikarjun Kharge the party president, but nobody considers him that. He thus considered issuing a statement that is harsher than that made by Sonia Gandhi in order to detract attention from the Gandhis."

    He added, “Politicians should keep in mind that the people of India has voted PM Modi to power twice and such statements are an insult to the country."

    On May 10, the 224-member state Assembly will vote. The Assembly elections will include a total of 2,615 candidates (2,429 men, 185 women, and one transgender person).

    Congress files police complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for 'riots in Karnataka' remark

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Opposition leader asks CM seven questions over AI Camera deal; Terms it 'second SNC-Lavalin' anr

    Kerala Opposition leader asks CM seven questions over AI Camera deal; Terms it 'second SNC-Lavalin'

    Will have to start my life from scratch; all I have is a passport say Indian returnees from Sudan

    'Will have to start my life from scratch; all I have is a passport...' say Indian returnees from Sudan

    Maharashtra BEST prohibits passengers using loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses AJR

    Maharashtra: BEST prohibits passengers using loud phone chats, mandates use of headphones on its buses

    Inside Indian Army's decision to create new cyber operations wing

    Inside Indian Army's decision to create new cyber operations wing

    Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts anr

    Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts

    Recent Stories

    Bajrang Punia surprised after IOA President PT Usha slams protesting wrestlers for 'tarnishing India's image' snt

    Bajrang Punia surprised after IOA President PT Usha slams protesting wrestlers for 'tarnishing India's image'

    Kerala Opposition leader asks CM seven questions over AI Camera deal; Terms it 'second SNC-Lavalin' anr

    Kerala Opposition leader asks CM seven questions over AI Camera deal; Terms it 'second SNC-Lavalin'

    Amazon layoff New job cuts focus on AWS and HR department check details gcw

    Amazon layoff: New job cuts focus on AWS and HR department

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in key mid-table clash; Dhawan likely to play snt

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's strike rate in focus again as LSG face PBKS in key mid-table clash; Dhawan likely to play

    Akshara Singh Bhojpuri video Actress Khesari SEXY dance moves on Lalten Jalake La Maza is making fans go crazy-WATCH

    Akshara Singh Bhojpuri video: Actress’ SEXY dance moves on ‘Lalten Jalake La Maza' is making fans go crazy

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon