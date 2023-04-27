Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer?

    The overall number of senior citizen voters in the state increased by 17.01 lakh from 77.74 lakh in 2018 to 94.76 lakh this year. The age group of 80 and beyond experienced an increase in this category of 3.13 lakh, or 34.76 percent.

    Karnataka Election 2023: First-time voters up by 9 percent; will it be the game-changer?
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 3:08 PM IST

    The voters aged 80 and above years above, the highest among all age groups, in poll-bound Karnataka has increased by 34.76 percent since 2018, data from the state election office revealed. Along with this, the state's first-time voters, who are aged between 18 and 19 years, went up by 9.26 percent.

    According to the data by the Karnataka Chief Electoral Office revealed that overall voters in the state have increased from 5.06 crore in 2018 to 5.3 crore. The new voters aged 18-19 years account for 2.2 percent of the electorate. This figure was 2.11 percent in 2018.

    The overall number of senior citizen voters in the state increased by 17.01 lakh from 77.74 lakh in 2018 to 94.76 lakh this year. The age group of 80 and beyond experienced an increase in this category of 3.13 lakh, or 34.76 percent. The voters aged between 70 and 79 years went up by 5.95 lakh, or 25.97 percent, while the 60-69 age group saw an increase of 7.92 lakh, or 17.3 percent.

    The voters in the age group of 40-49 years and 50-59 years also increased, by 9.63 percent and 15.34 percent, respectively. The number of voters in the 20-29 years and 30-39 years categories has seen a dip with 10.47 percent and 2.66 percent, respectively.

    With this, it should be noted that the population growth in the last five years along with the deletion activities by the CEO's office to update the electoral rolls.

    Of the total voters in the state, there are as many as 2.39 crore voters aged between 18 and 39 years. The poll-bound state also has 2.66 crore male, 2.63 crore female voters, and 4,927 voters chose the "others" category, referring to transpersons. A total of 5.71 lakh people with disabilities have also enrolled to vote.

    According to Karnataka CEO, the drive to enrol first-time voters led to an increase of voters in the 18-19 age category. From 4.01 lakh in the final electoral roll of 2022, their numbers have increased to 11.71 lakh. According to the official, the drive looked at data from schools and colleges, and on births between 2002 and 2005, and compared it to the district-level data of electors.

    Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 in single phase, with results announcing on May 13.

