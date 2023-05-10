Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote

    Despite several companies declaring a day off for citizens to exercise their voting rights in the Karnataka Election 2023, Bangalore Urban recorded a voter turnout of only 53.08 per cent.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 10, 2023, 8:13 PM IST

    The largest IT corporations in the world's Silicon Valley of India have made the most negligible contribution to Karnataka's election of a government. Bengalureans are well-known for their activism against pressing concerns like infrastructure, signing petitions for a cause, and participating in street protests. However, Bengalureans become tepid when it comes to polling. And on Wednesday, the city disappointed once again.

    Also read: Will the 2018 'Nataka' be re-enacted in Karnataka in 2023?

    Voting for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 ended at 6 pm on May 10, with the latest data showing the state's overall voter turnout at 67.49 per cent at 8 pm. 

    Despite several companies declaring a day off for citizens to exercise their voting rights, Bangalore Urban recorded a voter turnout of 53.08 per cent. The voter turnout in BBMP Central was 54.45 per cent, BBMP North was 50.02 per cent, and BBMP South registered a voter turnout of 50.21 per cent. Bangalore Rural, however, recorded a voter turnout of 76.10 per cent.

    * Source: Voter Turnout App; data as on May 10, 8 pm

    The Election Commission of India voiced concern over the low voter participation in Bengaluru while announcing this year's assembly elections schedule. Rajiv Kumar, the chief election commissioner (CEC), stated that urban indifference is concerning because the Bengaluru region—BBMP (South), BBMP (North), BBMP (Central), and Bangalore Urban—recorded the lowest voter turnout in the 2013 and 2018 state assembly elections. 

    The voter turnout in Bengaluru during the 2018 Karnataka assembly polls was 57 per cent. While in the same year, Karnataka registered a voter turnout of 72.13 per cent. During the 2013 assembly elections, 62 per cent of eligible voters showed up to cast their ballots. Bengaluru performed even worse during the 2014 and 2019 general elections, with 56 and 54.1 per cent voter turnout, respectively. 

    Also read: Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13

    Karnataka is witnessing a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). A total of 5.31 crore electors were eligible to vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the "festival of democracy". Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too, appealed to the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per-cent-commission-free" state. 

    The Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll has indicated that on May 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party would emerge as the single largest party. The Exit Poll data suggests the verdict could unravel like:

    The Exit Poll projects that the BJP is likely to get 94-117 seats in the Karnataka elections. In this close contest, the Congress party is projected to get anywhere between 91-106 seats and JDS is projected to get seat share in the range of 14-24 seats and others could land up with 0-2 seats.

    Read more: Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP 

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 8:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis BJP Congress JDS gains region wise GCW

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: Which party gains region-wise?

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis Will the 2018 Nataka be re enacted in Karnataka in 2023 gcw

    Will the 2018 'Nataka' be re-enacted in Karnataka in 2023?

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House snt

    President Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to United States on June 22: White House

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13 AJR

    Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023: BJP, Congress set for photo-finish on May 13

    Karnataka Election 2023 Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Verdict BJP Congress JDS May 13

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll predicts advantage BJP

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis BJP Congress JDS gains region wise GCW

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: Which party gains region-wise?

    From Little Witch Academia to Death Note: 7 finest anime series to stream on Netflix (arb)

    From Little Witch Academia to Death Note: 7 finest anime series to stream on Netflix

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis Will the 2018 Nataka be re enacted in Karnataka in 2023 gcw

    Will the 2018 'Nataka' be re-enacted in Karnataka in 2023?

    7 beautiful beaches in Kerala to hang out in summers anr

    7 beautiful beaches in Kerala to hang out in summers

    Photos Disha Patani's no-makeup look goes VIRAL; take a look RBA

    Photos: Disha Patani's no-makeup look goes VIRAL; take a look

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon