    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Cong will come to power; BJP's 'Operation Lotus' won't be successful,' says MB Patil

    The former home and water resources minister also said he has neither been sidelined nor losing his importance in the party after Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, the tall Lingayat leaders from BJP, joined the Congress. 

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader and ex-minister MB Patil has said that the Congress will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the Karnataka assembly elections and the BJP's alleged 'Operation Kamala' of poaching MLAs post polls will not be successful this time. 

    Speaking to a news agency, Patil, also the campaign committee chairman, denied "internal fight" in the Congress and defended the party leaders holding aspirations to become chief minister. 

    The former home and water resources minister also said he has neither been sidelined nor losing his importance in the party after Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, the tall Lingayat leaders from BJP, joined the Congress. 

    Patil is contesting from Babaleshwar, one of the eight assembly constituencies in Vijayapura district. 

    "If they carry out 'Operation Kamala' this time, it will not be successful. The BJP and JD(S) together will not have enough numbers to form the government. Taking the support of JD(S) will not arise for Congress as it will get 130-odd seats," he said. 

    "BJP has come to power in Karnataka not by majority numbers. In 2018, the BJP had projected tall Lingayat leader BS Yediyurappa as its CM candidate but the saffron party at that time could not even win 115 seats and managed only 105," he recalled. 

    "Now minus Yediyurappa, there is no question of BJP coming to power on its own. It came to power by buying our 17 MLAs through 'Operation Kamala. It spent Rs 100 crore on each MLA. A total of Rs 1700 crore was spent," he alleged. 

    On reports of being sidelined and losing importance as Lingayat leader in the Congress after two senior BJP leaders joined the party, Patil said, "If that was the case, I would not have forced Jagadish Shettar to join the party. I am an old Congressman and I have my importance. The party knows that I was instrumental in getting Shettar to the Congress. The party has to come to power and that is the larger interest." 

    Former CM Jagdish Shettar belongs to the Baniga (traders) subsect of the Lingayat Community. He and Laxman Savadi (who represents Athani in Belagavi) are two most influential Lingayat leaders from north Karnataka and will influence the voters. 

    "Shettar will influence 20,000 votes in Vijayapura. Whereas Savadi makes a difference in at least 10-12 constituencies as he belongs to a Lingayat sub-sect Ganiga. He is a tall leader for that sub-sect in 10-12 constituencies. Laxman Savadi will be beneficial for us," he noted. 

    Patil said there is no truth in rumour that he is being sidelined in the Congress as he is chairman of the campaign committee unlike Yediyurappa despite being former CM and tall Lingayat being made a mere member of the campaign committee. 

    On growing 'rift' within the party amid several contenders for chief ministership, Patil said: "There is no such thing.  Everybody will have aspirations, nothing wrong in that. Don't BJP leaders have aspirations?" 

    Besides Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and M Mallikarjun Kharge, there are many capable leaders and contenders for chief ministership in the Congress but the party High Command will take a final call.

    Asserting that he is also a contender for chief ministership, Patil said, "I am there. G Parameshwara, Krishna Byre Gowda, Ramalinga Reddy, HK Patil, RV Deshpande are also there. There are many leaders who are capable of becoming a CM. In Congress, the party legislative committee will take a call after the election results." 

    Asked if Lingayat leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi joining the Congress threatened his aspirations to become a CM, he said: "In Lingayats, I am much more senior than Shettar and Savadi. It will take time for them to be an aspirant for CM." 

    "Although I am capable of becoming a CM like many others, ultimately the party will decide," he said, and added that except in Punjab, nowhere has the Congress party announced its CM candidate. 

    Patil, a prominent Lingayat leader in the state, started his political journey in the year 1991 and successfully contested the assembly elections from Tikota. Following this, the Congress leader contested the Lok Sabha polls from Bijapur (now renamed as Vijayapura) and became an MP.
     
    It was then in 2008 that he again contested the assembly polls from Babaleshwar. Since then, Patil has been representing the constituency and is preparing to win the 2023 polls.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
