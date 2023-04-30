100th episode of Mann Ki Baat: 'This radio programme has become my spiritual journey,' says PM Modi

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Prime Minister said he was glad that 'Mann Ki Baat' covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake.

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 30) addressed the nation in the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat and said that this radio programme 'is not just a programme to him, it is faith, worship and resolve'. The Prime Minister also said that it is his offering to the citizens of India.

    PM Modi also said that at times he could not believe that it has been such a long journey. The Prime Minister remembered the day when he addressed the first edition of the programme.

    "On October 3, 2014, on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, we started Mann Ki Baat together. Today I would like to congratulate all the citizens on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The show is the personification of our citizens; here we celebrate positivity, and people's participation," PM Modi said.

    "For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' has been about worshipping the qualities in others. Every episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' has been special. It has celebrated positivity, people's participation," the Prime Minister said.

    "'Mann Ki Baat' programme is a reflection of 'Mann Ki Baat' of crores of Indians, it is an expression of their feelings," he added.

    "I started the campaign 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' from Haryana itself. The 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign influenced me a lot and I mentioned it in my episode. Soon this 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign became global. The motive of this campaign was to make people understand the importance of daughter in one's life," Pm Modi further said.

    Speaking on the tourism industry, PM Modi said, "Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot."

    The Prime Minister said he was glad that 'Mann Ki Baat' covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake.

    "Mann Ki Baat' has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat." PM Modi added.

