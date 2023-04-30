Mann ki Baat 100 live updates: 'Mann Ki Baat allowed me to connect with people', says PM Modi

This radio programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

In a historic moment, Prime Minister on Sunday (April 30) addressed the 100th episode monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to the nation. In his radio broadcast hosted by PM Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.

This radio programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

Mann ki Baat 100th episode: Activist lauds PM Modi's call for 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign; check details

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcasted in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

Here are the key highlights from 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat':

PM Modi addresses 100th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'

I can't believe it has been so many years since Mann Ki Baat began. Each episode has been special: PM Modi.

Many a time while reading your letters, I got emotional. I got carried away in emotions. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', but I say this from the core of my heart, that in fact, all of you, the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat', deserve congratulations.

PM Modi said that like Vijayadashmi, Mann Ki Baat has also become an occasion to celebrate Indians' goodness, optimism, positivity and people's participation.

Haryana's Sunil Jaglan, founder of the "Selfie with Daughter campaign", joins PM Modi in the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Jammu and Kashmir: Manzoor Ahmed, founder of a pencil slate business, joined the 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat. The Prime Minister had talked about his business in an earlier episode of the show, as part of his 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan joins special screening of Mann Ki Baat at People's Mall, Bhopal.

Through 'Mann Ki Baat', many mass movements have come into being and gained momentum: PM Modi

Even when the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign started, 'Mann Ki Baat' played a big role in connecting the countrymen with this resolve: PM Modi