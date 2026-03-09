Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge moved a notice in Rajya Sabha for a discussion on India's energy security challenges. This comes as the West Asia conflict threatens trade routes, with MP KC Venugopal also raising the issue in Lok Sabha.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday moved a notice seeking a short duration discussion on "emerging challenges for India's energy security."

The notice submitted to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General was also supported and signed by Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh, Syed Naseer Hussain and Pramod Tiwari. This comes amid the hampering of trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Congress flags concerns in Lok Sabha

Earlier today, Congress MP KC Venugopal also submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the "rapidly evolving situation in West Asia" and its direct impact on India's energy security.

Venugopal emphasised that the escalating tensions in West Asia pose immediate challenges to India's energy supply chains, interests and citizens' safety.

In his Adjournment Motion notice, the MP wrote, "The country is presently confronted with serious and emerging challenges relating to energy security due to the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia. These developments have significant implications for India's economy, strategic interests, and the welfare of its citizens abroad. The matter therefore deserves urgent consideration by the House."

He further added that India imports about 55 per cent of its crude oil requirements from countries in West Asia, with more than half of the country's oil supplies originating from the region. "Any disruption arising from geopolitical instability or conflict in this area can directly affect India's energy security, fuel availability, and overall economic stability," the notice stated.

Day's Proceedings in Parliament

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned after making obituary references. In Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a statement regarding "The Situation in West Asia."

Parliament Budget Session

The second phase of the Parliament Budget Session, beginning today, is scheduled to go up to April 2, during which essential legislative business and the Union Budget 2026-27 are expected to be addressed primarily.

The session, which began on January 28 with the President's address to a joint sitting of the two Houses, comprises 30 sittings over 65 days up until April 2. (ANI)